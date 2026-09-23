Connect with us

Scoop Style

Denola Grey’s Onalaja SS27 Look Is All Chocolate Brown, Sequins and Fringe

Inspired Scoop Sports

Sadio Mané Launches $20.4M Mango Processing Venture in Bambali, Senegal

Scoop Style

Tems Pairs Cream Faux Fur With Black Cargo Trousers at Burberry’s SS27 Show

Health Inspired Scoop

Nigeria’s First Tele-Robotic Surgery Successfully Performed at Redeemer’s Health Village

Scoop Style

Three Times Bonang Matheba Has Worn Nigerian Designers

Movies & TV Scoop

Ultimate Veto, Wonderland & a Triple Eviction: BBNaija Season 11 Week 8 Had It All

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

See All the Stars Who Showed Up for the Starlomo Premiere in African Music Icon Style

Movies & TV Scoop

BBNaija Season 11 Finalists: Meet the Top 10 Housemates Heading to the Finale

Scoop Sports

Tobi Amusan, Kayinsola Ajayi, Ezekiel Nathaniel & 3 Relay Squads Book Tickets for Beijing 2027

Movies & TV Scoop

Keivo Has Done It! BBNaija Season 11 Housemate Wins HoH and Books Finale Spot

Scoop

Denola Grey’s Onalaja SS27 Look Is All Chocolate Brown, Sequins and Fringe

Denola Grey attended Onalaja’s Spring/Summer 2027 show at London Fashion Week, wearing a custom chocolate-brown sequined mesh suit with beaded fringe, wide satin lapels, and a gold bee ribbed tank top.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Denola Grey wearing a complete brown sequined mesh suit with gold bee top and retro aviator sunglasses for Onalaja SS27 at London Fashion Week

Denola Grey in his full custom Onalaja SS27 outfit at London Fashion Week.

Wide lapels, sequin textures, earth-toned hues and retro aviator shades were all over Denola Grey as he made his way to London Fashion Week.

The fashion influencer and actor stepped out in London over the weekend to attend the Onalaja Spring/Summer 2027 runway show. He was there to support Nigerian designer Kanyinsola Onalaja as she presented her brand’s first official London Fashion Week show, and for the occasion, Denola arrived in a custom look created specifically for the presentation.

The outfit came in a rich chocolate brown, with a sheer mesh two-piece covered in bronze and amber sequin wave patterns. The matching trousers added even more movement through beaded fringe tassels that fell along the legs, while brown suede Cuban-heel boots continued the warm colour palette from head to toe.

Denola Grey wearing sheer chocolate-brown mesh trousers with amber sequin embroidery, beaded fringe, and brown suede Cuban-heel boots for Onalaja SS27 at London Fashion Week

Denola Grey wearing custom Onalaja embroidered sequin trousers with hanging beaded fringe and brown suede Cuban-heel boots for the brand’s SS27 show at London Fashion Week.

The jacket brought some structure to all that texture, with wide chocolate-brown silk-satin lapels framing a fitted ribbed scoop-neck tank top underneath. Gold bee clips secured the thin straps at Denola’s shoulders, while smaller gold bee motifs appeared across the front, adding another detail to the otherwise monochrome base.

Denola Grey wearing gold bee strap clips on a ribbed tank top with gradient amber aviator sunglasses for Onalaja SS27 at London Fashion Week

Denola Grey showing the gold bee strap details and gradient aviator shades from his Onalaja SS27 London Fashion Week look.

He kept the accessories in the same warm-toned family, finishing the look with gradient amber-lensed aviator sunglasses in gold wire frames and a fine gold chain necklace. His clean fade and manicured nails kept the styling sharp, while the retro shades tied together the 1970s reference running through the outfit.

By the time Denola took his seat in the front row, the look had brought together sheer mesh, sequins, fringe, satin and suede without losing its tailored shape, making it a fitting choice for Onalaja’s first official London Fashion Week presentation.

Denola Grey in a brown ribbed tank top with gold bee motifs under a draped sequined jacket with satin lapels for Onalaja SS27 at London Fashion Week

Denola Grey styling a ribbed brown tank top with gold bee embellishments under a draped sequined suit jacket for the Onalaja SS27 London Fashion Week presentation.

***
Photo Credit: Denola Grey/Instagram 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php