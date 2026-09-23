Denola Grey’s Onalaja SS27 Look Is All Chocolate Brown, Sequins and Fringe

Wide lapels, sequin textures, earth-toned hues and retro aviator shades were all over Denola Grey as he made his way to London Fashion Week.

The fashion influencer and actor stepped out in London over the weekend to attend the Onalaja Spring/Summer 2027 runway show. He was there to support Nigerian designer Kanyinsola Onalaja as she presented her brand’s first official London Fashion Week show, and for the occasion, Denola arrived in a custom look created specifically for the presentation.

The outfit came in a rich chocolate brown, with a sheer mesh two-piece covered in bronze and amber sequin wave patterns. The matching trousers added even more movement through beaded fringe tassels that fell along the legs, while brown suede Cuban-heel boots continued the warm colour palette from head to toe.

The jacket brought some structure to all that texture, with wide chocolate-brown silk-satin lapels framing a fitted ribbed scoop-neck tank top underneath. Gold bee clips secured the thin straps at Denola’s shoulders, while smaller gold bee motifs appeared across the front, adding another detail to the otherwise monochrome base.

He kept the accessories in the same warm-toned family, finishing the look with gradient amber-lensed aviator sunglasses in gold wire frames and a fine gold chain necklace. His clean fade and manicured nails kept the styling sharp, while the retro shades tied together the 1970s reference running through the outfit.

By the time Denola took his seat in the front row, the look had brought together sheer mesh, sequins, fringe, satin and suede without losing its tailored shape, making it a fitting choice for Onalaja’s first official London Fashion Week presentation.

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Photo Credit: Denola Grey/Instagram