Ultimate Veto, Wonderland & a Triple Eviction: BBNaija Season 11 Week 8 Had It All

What a week in Biggie’s house! If there’s one thing Big Brother Naija Season 11 has taught us, it’s that just when you think you’ve figured out the rhythm, Biggie flips the script entirely.

Week 8 threw the housemates straight through the looking glass into a full-blown Wonderland theme, where ordinary routines turned completely surreal and every single day brought a brand new plot twist. From a massive Ultimate Veto Power showdown to emotional ship conversations and a heartbreaking triple eviction, it was a week packed to the brim with top-tier drama. Naturally, keeping up with all this energy calls for a quick break and a delicious pack of Minimie Chinchin to keep the tastebuds happy while we unpack everything that went down.

Barry Takes the Crown and Locks His Finale Spot

The Head of House game this week was no ordinary battle. Beyond the coveted HoH title, the Ultimate Veto Power Holder spot was up for grabs, bringing game-changing privileges along with it. After intense rounds, it all came down to a tense duel between Barry and Keivo. Barry eventually claimed the victory, becoming the very first official finalist of the season. The win gave him the power to shape nominations for Weeks 8 and 9. He picked Keivo as his HoH Loft guest, while Bells took on the Benchwarmer role.

Pitches, Twists, and Pushed Buttons

Biggie completely overhauled the nomination process. Instead of the traditional voting session, each housemate had just two minutes to pitch directly to Barry, explaining why he should use his Ultimate Veto Power to spare them from the chopping block. After hearing every single plea, Barry chose to save Aikou. That decision sent ripples through the house, raising eyebrows and sparking serious side-eyes from Bluethopia and Temi Nkem.

When Ebuka asked Barry why he’s always the guy ladies approach when they need someone to talk to. He asked if Barry is a second option😅#BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Tlf5P3FmSL — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 20, 2026

A Whimsical Wager Victory

The housemates needed a win after losing the previous week’s wager, and Wonderland provided just the right inspiration. Tasked with creating a Nigerian adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, they dove headfirst into their Character Bible and reference guides. Their hard work paid off handsomely as Biggie awarded them a full wager victory, bringing back much-needed celebration and smiles across the living room.

Ship Updates: YuBells and Bluethopia-Chimsom Chuka

Things were far from quiet on the romance front. After Yusuf admitted in his diary session that he planned to step back from Bells, YuBells shippers were left holding their breath. However, the pair eventually sat down for a deep chat, cleared the air, and closed the distance between them, keeping everyone on an absolute emotional rollercoaster.

Meanwhile, things hit a snag for Bluethopia and Chimsom Chuka. Despite not being an official ship, Chimsom Chuka had been quietly planning a sweet movie date for her. Frustrated by what he described as poor communication on her end, he asked Barry for his BB Bucks back and opened up to Temi Nkem and Sheba about his doubts.

The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party & Keivo’s Arena Streak

Biggie rewarded the housemates’ wager success with The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. A whimsical Lucky Dip required each housemate to celebrate someone else’s “Unbirthday” through a tailored performance. Dressed in full fantasy gear, everyone leaned into the playful, surreal vibes.

Come Friday, the Arena Games tested flying skills, quick decision-making, and pure risk appetite. Keivo proved his dominance once again, emerging victorious to become the first housemate this season to win back-to-back Arena Games titles. Barry finished right behind as first runner-up, with both taking home extra BB Bucks.

The Sunday Night Shockwave: A Triple Eviction

Just as everyone thought the Wonderland fantasy might end on a smooth note, Sunday night delivered a heavy reality check. In a massive shake-up right before the finale stretch, Yusuf, Bells, and Chimsom Chuka were evicted from the Big Brother house. Leaving three empty beds in one swoop sent shockwaves through the remaining housemates, making it crystal clear that the race for the grand prize is at its absolute peak.

“The money is close. Are you doing enough to be the winner?” — Ebuka’s final words to the housemates tonight#BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/eCOtPzd6io — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 20, 2026

This recap is proudly brought to you by Big Brother Naija Season 11 associate sponsor, Minimie. Keep up with Minimie Nigeria across their social channels for more of the Show Ya Sef fun.