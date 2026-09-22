Some Major Highlights From Big Brother Naija Season 11 So Far

Every season, Big Brother Naija has always delivered moments that get fans talking long after the end of each season. This year’s season, the 11th season, has already delivered some of these moments. While there are still two weeks to go, this season has given us moments and topics we will always remember when discussing the season.

From Biggie’s twists to housemates’ strategies, these are some of the highlights of this year’s Big Brother Naija season:

Nomy’s Disqualification

Nomy’s disqualification seems like an arrow fans saw coming. Many fans believed the disqualification should have come earlier due to how constantly Nomy disrespected Biggie’s rules, like her constant unwillingness to wear the bench warmer jacket and disobeying some other rules. She was not only disqualified, but she was revoked privileges that come with the show.

Unexpected Evictions

Sometimes, the more active you are on the show, the longer you stay in the game. But this season showed something different. Despite how much some housemates showed themselves this season, they were evicted. Mercedes and Chimsom Chuka, for instance, danced so much at parties and plotted in games. Chimsom Chuka was the most competitive housemate in the house, won the immunity back-to-back, became the head of house twice and danced so much at the Saturday Night Link-Up before the eviction. Yet, he was evicted.

These unexpected evictions are what have made this season unpredictable and fun.

The Gambits

For the first time, The Gambits were introduced; they were housemates who were only in the house as spectators. They won’t compete for the money or anything. They were simply in the house for the sake of it. What made it interesting? They were voted in by the fans. Aikou and Flora were voted as The Gambits. However, they were later released to partake in the game. Some fans criticised this because they believed being The Gambits had kept them in the house for that long.

By the way, The Gambits have been informed that they’ve been reinstated back into the game. If you could instantly evict one of them, who will you evict?🤔#BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 31, 2026

YuBells

Yusuf and Bells gave everyone a show this season! They showed us love and played that love at every chance they got.

Oyin & Flora’s Friendship

Biggie’s house is not the typical place where you make friends because you’re there to show yourself; you can’t afford to let your guard down. Being friends with someone else might reduce your game strategy. But Flora and Oyin have found a way around their friendship. They are always seen having each other’s back and standing up for each other.