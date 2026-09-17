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See Nigerians' Funny Reactions to Dangote Refinery IPO

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See Nigerians’ Funny Reactions to Dangote Refinery IPO

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The Dangote Refinery IPO has got Nigerians talking, and, as expected, social media has become a mix of investment conversations, jokes and hilarious reactions. The public offering, which opened on September 14, 2026, allows eligible investors to buy shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals at ₦525 per share, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares (₦5,250). The word “investor” is what brought Nigerians to their toes. Everyone who can afford the minimum subscription has jokingly considered themself an owner of the refinery. Some went as far as updating their LinkedIn work experience as investors in the refinery.

With the IPO set to close on October 13, Nigerians have taken to social media to share what it means to own a piece of one of Africa’s biggest industrial projects. As you know, if there’s one thing Nigerians know how to do, it’s finding humour in almost every situation. No matter the situation, trust Nigerians to find a way to turn the moment into a meme.

Let’s look at some of the funniest reactions to the Dangote Refinery IPO.

 

Featured Image by Andrea Piacquadio for Pexels.

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