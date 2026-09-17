See Nigerians’ Funny Reactions to Dangote Refinery IPO

The Dangote Refinery IPO has got Nigerians talking, and, as expected, social media has become a mix of investment conversations, jokes and hilarious reactions. The public offering, which opened on September 14, 2026, allows eligible investors to buy shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals at ₦525 per share, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares (₦5,250). The word “investor” is what brought Nigerians to their toes. Everyone who can afford the minimum subscription has jokingly considered themself an owner of the refinery. Some went as far as updating their LinkedIn work experience as investors in the refinery.

With the IPO set to close on October 13, Nigerians have taken to social media to share what it means to own a piece of one of Africa’s biggest industrial projects. As you know, if there’s one thing Nigerians know how to do, it’s finding humour in almost every situation. No matter the situation, trust Nigerians to find a way to turn the moment into a meme.

Let’s look at some of the funniest reactions to the Dangote Refinery IPO.

Went to buy Dangote salt today and they asked me to pay pic.twitter.com/isRiQIFHu7 — ャ (@oyayiguagram) September 15, 2026

My mama go use Mr chef cook

I no fit chop am sha, she no buy from my company pic.twitter.com/CBsLiERS3W — 2STAR🇳🇬 (@ayinde_abd94623) September 15, 2026

Dad asked me to wash his car. Bro doesn’t know I’m a Dangote shareholder. 😭 pic.twitter.com/5g6n6ChvtT — Destiny Leonard (@desslyonn) September 15, 2026

When a Dangote truck tries to overtake me pic.twitter.com/iBMGSkaBWe — Hafaz🧛🏾‍♀️🥼 (@Hafaz_the_1st) September 15, 2026

Me calling Dangote when I’m bored because we need to talk about our refinery: pic.twitter.com/Sab9tE7Xm8 — Emmanuel Odogwu (@the_agentmanuel) September 15, 2026

Why our trailer dey over speed, make i call Dangote pic.twitter.com/1IxSlF8XLn — Muiz (@vibew_muiz) September 15, 2026

I’m so bored I need to FaceTime Dangote we need to talk about our refinery

pic.twitter.com/mOoGB7S0zV — asekun (@EngrAsekun) September 15, 2026

Greetings my ski @AlikoDangote I just put out a new song titled “Online” and I hope our company staff and shareholders can play it at work today. Love my ski , you too much🫡❤️ — Benson (@BNXN) September 17, 2026

When my mum prepares my favorite meal but she did not use the salt from my Dangote company: pic.twitter.com/tmkwupyzQv — Emmanuel Odogwu (@the_agentmanuel) September 16, 2026

I go to buy dangote sugar today

Dangote this sugar plenty ohh hope say we Dey see gain so ?pic.twitter.com/FfiAogch2Z — chapo (@NVM_VICTOR) September 15, 2026

Dangote don sell shares to the wrong generations 😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JBbcSXM0F1 — Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) September 17, 2026

When I remember that my Co founder Dangote is also into agriculture and other sectors: pic.twitter.com/J9ngYI2VXb — Emmanuel Odogwu (@the_agentmanuel) September 16, 2026

Mr Dangote, since invested and co own Dangote Industries Limited, I’ve been thinking of ideas to move our company forward. I think we should paint all our trucks pink. It’s cute and catchy 🥹💖 What do you think sir? @AlikoDangote pic.twitter.com/fS1GTlAh9n — Peace Ighodaro💛 (@peace_igho) September 16, 2026

Me when I visit my Dangote Refinery and I catch the security man sleeping on duty: pic.twitter.com/YhXy8aAtos — Emmanuel Odogwu (@the_agentmanuel) September 16, 2026

Make dangote shareholder dey wash plate? My mama no even rate me at all🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5anhYjcOzV — Haayour 🦅🖤 (@LUNGUAYO) September 16, 2026

Dangote never wish me happy birthday, is this how you treat a shareholder!? pic.twitter.com/Gki4dq4EP4 — Haayour 🦅🖤 (@LUNGUAYO) September 16, 2026

Featured Image by Andrea Piacquadio for Pexels.