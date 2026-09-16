Connect with us

Inspired Scoop Tech

Meet Dr Mae Jemison, the First Black Woman to Travel Into Space

Inspired Scoop

Super Eagles Star Taiwo Awoniyi Earns Third Degree in Global Football Sport Directorship

Inspired Living Scoop Style

Grace Owoola Is 96! The Eran Iya Oshogbo Star Celebrates With These Beautiful Portraits

Inspired Living Scoop

“My Readers Were the Highlight of My Week”: Isio Wanogho Remembers Her 'Isio Knows Better' Era

Inspired Living Scoop

#BN20: Mrs Kush Remembers When BellaNaija Was Her “Home Through a Computer Screen”

Inspired Scoop Sports

Ugo Ugochukwu Makes History as First American to Win FIA Formula 3 Championship

Inspired Scoop

#BN20: Looking Back at 20 Years of Impact with BN Do Good

Inspired Scoop Style

“With an iPhone and a Corner of My Room”: Wisdom Kaye Receives Virgil Abloh Award at Harlem’s Fashion Row

Inspired Scoop Sports

Taylor Townsend & Kateřina Siniaková Make History With US Open Women’s Doubles Triumph

Inspired Music Scoop

“I Can Hear My Voice for the First Time”: Ayra Starr Talks About Starrgirl On 66 GREENE

Inspired

Meet Dr Mae Jemison, the First Black Woman to Travel Into Space

In September 1992, Dr Mae Jemison made history aboard Space Shuttle Endeavour as the first Black woman to travel into space. From studying at Stanford at sixteen and serving in the Peace Corps to appearing on Star Trek, her life spans science, medicine, and the arts.
Avatar photo

Published

47 minutes ago

 on

Dr Mae Jemison wearing an orange NASA Launch and Entry suit while holding her helmet.

Official NASA portrait of Dr Mae Jemison ahead of mission STS-47.

Do you know those people who seem to fit three different lifetimes into one? Dr Mae Jemison is definitely one of them. Long before she made history on 12 September 1992 as the first Black woman to travel into space, she was already building a life that completely defied expectations. When she boarded Space Shuttle Endeavour in September 1992 for mission STS-47, it was just the latest chapter in an extraordinary journey.

By sixteen, she was at Stanford University studying chemical engineering and African studies. She went on to earn her medical degree from Cornell University, soon taking her skills to West Africa to manage healthcare for the Peace Corps in Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Dr Mae Jemison floating in weightlessness inside the Spacelab module on Space Shuttle Endeavour

Dr Mae Jemison experiencing weightlessness during mission STS-47 in September 1992.

Science was only part of the story, though. Jemison was also a trained dancer who drew deep inspiration from the arts and television—especially Star Trek. Watching Nichelle Nichols play Lieutenant Uhura gave her a clear vision of what was possible, proving early on that space belonged to everyone.

That inspiration came full circle when NASA selected her for the astronaut programme in 1987 out of more than 2,000 applicants. When Endeavour finally launched five years later, she made sure to take her heritage along for the ride, packing an Alvin Ailey dance poster and traditional West African statuettes right alongside her flight gear.

Technician assisting Dr Mae Jemison with her orange flight suit helmet harness.

Dr Mae Jemison undergoing suit checks prior to the STS-47 space shuttle launch.

During her eight days in orbit, she conducted life science experiments on bone cell research and motion sickness. Then, shortly after returning to Earth, she made another brilliant leap by guest-starring on Star Trek: The Next Generation, becoming the first actual astronaut to appear on the franchise.

Today, at 69 years old, she continues to look toward the future as an educator and leader of the 100 Year Starship initiative, working to ensure human interstellar travel becomes a reality within the next century.

Dr Mae Jemison inside the Space Shuttle Endeavour flight deck looking towards the window with Earth in the background.

Dr Mae Jemison on the flight deck of Space Shuttle Endeavour during orbit.

Dr Mae Jemison wearing a red dress and statement gold necklace at the Breakthrough Prize event.

Dr Mae Jemison attending the Breakthrough Prize ceremony.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php