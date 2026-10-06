Sparking Imagination: W.TEC’s Excursion to the Lagos Science Experience Centre

Forty-two young women from the 19th edition of the She Creates residential camp recently stepped out of the classroom and into the future. Aligning perfectly with the camp’s focus on AI, Future Skills, and Digital Readiness, W.TEC took the cohort on an eye-opening excursion to the brand new Science Experience Centre (SEC) at the Lagos State Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Alausa, Lagos.

The Lagos Science Experience Centre is one of its kind in Nigeria, a pioneering initiative established by a state government to make science, technology and innovation more interactive, accessible and exciting for young people. Our campers were privileged to be among the first sets of visitors to experience this remarkable and inspiring facility.

About She Creates Summer Camp

The She Creates Summer Camp for girls is a flagship programme of W.TEC, a transformative summer learning (residential-camp) programme designed to inspire, educate, and empower secondary school girls with world class Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) skills. Since its launch in 2008, the camp has become a living institution , a place where numerous girls discover their potential, build lifelong confidence, and grow into tech driven innovators.

Over the years, the camp has been hosted across multiple Nigerian states, including Lagos, Kwara Anambra, reaching girls from both urban and underserved communities. Today, the She Creates Camp proudly records over 700 girls trained in its residential and non-residential editions, with alumnae excelling in university, careers, entrepreneurship, and community leadership.

From the moment our 2026 Lagos camp participants arrived, the centre transformed learning from something they encountered mainly in textbooks and classrooms into an exciting, hands-on experience. The girls enthusiastically explored:

Virtual Reality (VR)

3D Printing

Drone Technology

Electrical Engineering

Video Game Design

Digital Drawing

Interactive Chemistry

Biology

First Aid

The immersive environment struck a perfect balance between learning, discovery and play. Complex concepts were brought to life through interactive demonstrations and practical experiences, helping the girls see science and technology from an entirely new perspective.

Changing How Girls See STEM

The experience was particularly powerful because it challenged some of the girls’ previous perceptions of traditionally difficult subjects such as Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. What can sometimes feel abstract or intimidating in the classroom became exciting and understandable when experienced through technology and practical demonstrations.

In their feedback, the girls expressed how much they loved the entire experience and how the excursion had changed the way they viewed these subjects. They were especially enthusiastic about the centre’s interactive experiences, with Virtual Reality emerging as the girls’ favourite, followed by the Drone Technology and Video Game sections.

For many of the campers, the visit was more than an excursion, it was a mind changing experience that demonstrated that STEM can be creative, exciting, practical and fun.

The magic of the SEC wasn’t reserved for the students alone. The adult camp chaperones were equally captivated, letting their inner kids out as they eagerly rolled up their sleeves and joined the interactive sessions alongside the girls.

As W.TEC continues its mission of encouraging more girls to explore and pursue STEM, experiences like this are invaluable. They help girls move beyond simply learning about science and technology to experiencing what is possible when knowledge, creativity and innovation come together.

We commend the Lagos State Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology for creating this phenomenal space for discovery and inspiration. The Science Experience Centre is a powerful example of how experiential learning can ignite curiosity, reshape perceptions and inspire the next generation of innovators.

For our She Creates campers, their visit was a memorable step into the future and a reminder that the subjects they once considered difficult can also become the ones they love.

For more information on the camp, please contact via:

Email: [email protected] and [email protected]

Website : www.wteconline.org

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