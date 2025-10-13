Olamide Apejoye: How Do We Build a Generation of Girl Innovators?

Every International Day of the Girl Child in October is always an opportunity to reflect on the barriers girls face and the privileges they need to thrive. The 2025 theme, “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis,” aims to remind us of the power of girls to lead transformation within their communities. For Nigeria, this conversation cannot be complete without addressing how to expand access to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), a sector that shapes the country’s economic and digital future.

When girls lack access to education or practical skills, they are excluded from industries driving innovation and development. As far back as 2023, a UNICEF report noted that 7.6 million Nigerian girls were not enrolled in primary or junior secondary school. For those who do enrol, especially in public schools, social norms, inadequate infrastructure, and limited exposure to applied science often prevent them from understanding how STEM can solve real-world challenges. Bridging this divide requires more than classroom learning; it demands experiential opportunities, mentorship, visible role models and intentional work from various sectors..

Some organisations are leading the charge, funding the education of girls without waiting for the government. There are many organisations, and one of them is Developing Engineering Leaders Through Her (DELT-Her) Initiative, a flagship collaboration between the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT), and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Delta-2 Programme. As an organisation passionate about the education of young girls in Nigeria, DELT-Her provides young girls with STEM kits, fabrication tools, and mentorship from female engineers and innovators who guide them in transforming curiosity into capability, which aligns with Nigeria’s national digital and industrialisation goals by building a pipeline of future-ready female engineers and innovators.

Since its inception in 2024, DELT-Her has engaged 150 girls from 15 schools in the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, and Nasarawa States. They have received STEM kits, been connected with mentors, and guided through problem-solving challenges that apply theoretical knowledge in practical ways. There is a growing sense of enthusiasm and confidence among the girls; they are learning to code, design, and fabricate meaningful projects. Some of them have started to showcase their work at school exhibitions and community events.

The gender gap in STEM remains stark. Women made up just 22% of students in engineering and technology programmes at Nigerian universities, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Organisations like DELT-Her are changing this trajectory by creating pathways for early exposure and leadership development. When a girl builds her first model or writes her first business proposal, she gains not just technical know-how but a vision of herself as an innovator.

As the girls grow in skill and ambition, their influence extends beyond the classroom. They inspire their peers, diversify the talent pipeline and contribute to a more inclusive innovation ecosystem. This ripple effect – girls inspiring girls – has the potential to transform industries and strengthen Nigeria’s human capital base. Their leadership fuels innovation, drives productivity, and ensures that the nation benefits from the creativity and potential of all its citizens.

This initiative embodies a vision of equality and empowerment, where girls are equipped to step forward as leaders, innovators and change agents. The impact will be measured by the number of girls who advance into higher STEM education, the level of engagement among mentors, and the confidence with which these young women present themselves as problem-solvers in their communities.

This holistic approach reflects the spirit of this year’s International Day of the Girl Child, empowering girls to not only participate in STEM but to lead the change that defines its future.