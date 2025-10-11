Oyin Olugbile Wins $100k for The 2025 Nigeria Prize for Literature

Connect with us

Photo from NLNG on X.

On October 11, 2025, Oyin Olugbile was announced the winner of the 2025 Nigeria Prize for Literature for her book, “Sanya.” The Nigeria Prize for Literature is the most prestigious and largest literature prize in Africa and one of the most esteemed in the world. Every year, the winner receives a grand prize of $100,000.

Oyin Olugbile is a Nigerian writer, social impact management consultant, and educator. “Sanya” is her debut novel. A graduate of Creative Arts from the University of Lagos, she also holds an MSc in Leadership and Development from King’s College London, alongside postgraduate certifications from Lagos Business School, Harvard Business School Online, and the School of Politics, Policy and Governance.

Her winning novel was awarded by the prize judges in consideration of “technique,” “subject matter,” and “social relevance.” The novel draws on Yoruba mythology to explore themes of prophecy, love, power, and destiny.

Oyin was longlisted alongside Yewande Omotoso (An Unusual Grief), Linda N. Masi (Fine Dreams), Michael Afenfia (My Bones in SakasToon), Uwem Akpan (New York, My Village), Ayo Oyeku (Petrichor, The Scent of a New Beginning), Chika Unigwe (The Middle Daughter), Chigozie Obioma (The Road to the Country), Nikki May (This Motherless Land), Chioma Okereke (Water Baby), and Abubakar Adam Ibrahim (When We Were Fireflies).

Congratulations to Oyin Olugbile and other longlisted authors. You can find more about the prize here.

