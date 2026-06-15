The 10th Emotional Well-Being Conference Puts Wellness by Design as a Non-Negotiable

In a world that feels unrelentingly chaotic, a moment of introspection feels like a luxury. Yet, this is what is needed for clarity to succeed on your own terms. The 10th edition of the Emotional Well-Being Conference (formerly Pride Women Conference), convened in May 2026 under the theme “Wellness by Design: A Lifestyle of Self-Care and Balance” to provide a platform for more intentional living and wellness.

In her welcome address, the Convener of the Emotional Well-Being Conference Ijeoma Anyiam-Osigwe emphasised that self-care is a lifelong journey, noting that it is important to audit our habits, set meaningful boundaries, and make self-care a natural part of daily life.



The chairperson of the occasion, Her Excellency, Dr Elizabeth Ifeyinwa, continued by noting that wellness is a daily responsibility—a conscious, intentional act of self-leadership. When we are well, everything around us thrives.

With proceedings expertly moderated by the MC Georgement, facilitators and moderators from different walks of life provided lessons and strategies from real experiences. Adeboyin Olukoya, Bawo Ogunro, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, Dr Celine Njoku, Fatima Bashiru, Funmto Ogunbanwo, Mary Edoro, Oluwatoyin Aralepo, Roseline Abaraonye, Ndidi Edeoghon (“Coach DiDi”), Nneka J. Ezeani, and Adiya Uri Ngozichukwu were covered diverse topics, including how to understand our body’s signals, being comfortable in our uniqueness, and leaning into our communities to support our healing and growth.

The event also appreciated long-term sponsors for 10 years of commitment to well-being: Eat’N’Go Limited, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Intercontinental Distillers Limited, Mouka Limited, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Studio 24 Creative Imaging Solutions, The Coca-Cola Company, and The Eagle Online.

The conference also appreciated the work of the Emotional Well-Being Conference Communities across Lagos State and Ogun State, led by co-ordinators Bibiana Chijinwa Osuji, Elewechi Blessing Nwogu, Emeka Mbagwu and Angela Mbagwu, Idayat Olasunkanmi Kasali, Ifeoma Pascal Ugwu, Onyinyechi Charity Ikeh, Omobosede Motirade Akinlade, and Sophia Chinwe Matthew.



Ten years on, the conversations on emotional well-being continue to enable women to experience the fullness of life—self, family and work.



Learn more about the Emotional Well-Being Conference here.





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