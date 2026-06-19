BellaNaija & Google Gemini Launch Next Gen Creator House for Young African Storytellers

Creators often spend countless hours chasing the next viral moment, but the real game-changer is knowing how to build something that lasts. So, what makes a creator truly stand out? And how do you turn great content into long-term opportunities?

Those are some of the questions at the heart of the BellaNaija Next Gen Creator House, a new initiative from BellaNaija in partnership with Google Gemini that is designed to help young creators build with intention, sharpen their skills, and prepare for the future of the digital economy.

Taking place as a one-day immersive experience, the Next Gen Creator House will bring together promising Nigerian creators between the ages of 18 and 25 for a packed day of learning, collaboration, and hands-on activities. But this is not your typical sit-down workshop. The experience has been designed to feel like stepping inside a working creative studio, where ideas are tested, stories are shaped, and creators learn by doing.

Participants will dive into sessions on content creation, storytelling, personal branding, audience growth, and creator challenges, while also connecting with industry leaders and technology experts who understand what it takes to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

With artificial intelligence becoming part of the modern creator toolkit, the programme will also explore how emerging technologies can be used responsibly, creatively, and effectively. From generating ideas to improving workflows, the focus is on helping creators understand AI as a tool that supports their craft rather than replaces it.

For BellaNaija, the initiative is part of a broader commitment to investing in Africa’s next generation of storytellers and innovators. As the creator economy continues to reshape how people learn, work, and build businesses, the goal is to create more pathways for young talent to access knowledge, mentorship, and opportunity.

Speaking about the vision behind the project, Programme Director Mary Edoro noted that BellaNaija has spent the past 20 years telling the stories of some of Africa’s most exciting creators, founders, and culture-shapers. The Next Gen Creator House, she explained, is about making sure the next generation has the support it needs to create stories of its own and help shape the future of Africa’s creative industry.

The BellaNaija Next Gen Creator House takes place on 25 June 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria, and promises a full day of learning, collaboration, mentorship, and fresh ideas.

If creating is your passion and growing is your goal, this is one date worth saving.