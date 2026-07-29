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Peller and Jarvis Are Officially Married! See Their Beautiful Civil Wedding Looks

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Peller and Jarvis Are Officially Married! See Their Beautiful Civil Wedding Looks

Nigerian TikTok creators Peller and Jarvis are legally married after their civil wedding in Lagos on Wednesday 29 July 2026. Their white wedding follows on 1 August 2026, and the civil wedding looks, styled by Emmanuel Goodnews Icon, were gorgeous.
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Peller holding hands with Jarvis in matching off-white civil wedding outfits with blue embroidered details.

Peller and Jarvis pose hand-in-hand in coordinated civil wedding outfits. Peller wears an off-white suit with a blue tie; Jarvis wears a Prudential floral tweed mini dress, bolero jacket, and white pumps.

And now you can officially call them Mr and Mrs! Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, are legally married. The court wedding took place today, Wednesday, July 29, in Lagos, just days before the couple’s grand white wedding ceremony scheduled for August 1, 2026.

The journey to today started in June, when Peller travelled to Benin City, Edo State, to formally meet Jarvis’ family and fulfill the traditional marriage requirements, including paying the bride price. Today’s civil wedding was the next step in their journey, leading up to the white wedding on August 1 as the final celebration.

Peller kissing Jarvis hand while wearing an off-white suit beside Jarvis holding a baby's breath bouquet.

Peller kissing Jarvis hand while wearing an off-white suit beside Jarvis holding a baby’s breath bouquet.

And they certainly showed up for it. Both Peller and Jarvis were styled by Emmanuel Goodnews Icon in coordinated, signature looks. Peller arrived in a sharp, single-breasted off-white suit with structured shoulders and a classic notch lapel, paired with a light blue dress shirt and a patterned teal-and-blue tie fastened with a sleek tie bar, finished with dark blue leather dress shoes.

Jarvis in a Prudential blue floral embroidered tweed mini dress seated beside Peller in an off-white suit.

Jarvis in a Prudential blue floral embroidered tweed mini dress seated beside Peller in an off-white suit.

Jarvis wore a Prudential off-white, textured tweed mini dress with a square neckline and blue floral line embroidery throughout, layered with a matching cropped bolero jacket. She accessorised with a white statement hairpiece placed behind a low, slicked-back bun, drop earrings, white pointed-toe pumps with subtle embellishments, and a lush bouquet of baby’s breath. The matching off-white tones across both outfits, tied together by subtle blue accents, made for one of the most cohesive civil wedding looks we’ve seen in a while.

The couple captioned the moment simply: “Officially Mr. & Mrs. Civil wedding done…” We bet they are counting down to the big day.

Studio portrait of Peller and Jarvis in off-white wedding outfits with blue floral embroidery.

Official civil wedding portrait of Peller and Jarvis. Jarvis wears a Prudential off-white tweed dress with blue floral line embroidery; Peller wears a matching off-white suit styled by Emmanuel Goodnews Icon.

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Photo Credit: Jarvis/Instagram

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