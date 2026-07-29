Peller and Jarvis Are Officially Married! See Their Beautiful Civil Wedding Looks

And now you can officially call them Mr and Mrs! Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, are legally married. The court wedding took place today, Wednesday, July 29, in Lagos, just days before the couple’s grand white wedding ceremony scheduled for August 1, 2026.

The journey to today started in June, when Peller travelled to Benin City, Edo State, to formally meet Jarvis’ family and fulfill the traditional marriage requirements, including paying the bride price. Today’s civil wedding was the next step in their journey, leading up to the white wedding on August 1 as the final celebration.

And they certainly showed up for it. Both Peller and Jarvis were styled by Emmanuel Goodnews Icon in coordinated, signature looks. Peller arrived in a sharp, single-breasted off-white suit with structured shoulders and a classic notch lapel, paired with a light blue dress shirt and a patterned teal-and-blue tie fastened with a sleek tie bar, finished with dark blue leather dress shoes.

Jarvis wore a Prudential off-white, textured tweed mini dress with a square neckline and blue floral line embroidery throughout, layered with a matching cropped bolero jacket. She accessorised with a white statement hairpiece placed behind a low, slicked-back bun, drop earrings, white pointed-toe pumps with subtle embellishments, and a lush bouquet of baby’s breath. The matching off-white tones across both outfits, tied together by subtle blue accents, made for one of the most cohesive civil wedding looks we’ve seen in a while.

The couple captioned the moment simply: “Officially Mr. & Mrs. Civil wedding done…” We bet they are counting down to the big day.

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Photo Credit: Jarvis/Instagram