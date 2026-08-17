BBNaija Season 11: Neche Takes Voluntary Exit From Big Brother’s House

Big Brother Naija Season 11 has recorded its first voluntary exit, as housemate Neche officially packed her bags and left the show on Sunday, 16 August 2026.

The reality star, whose full name is Chinaecherem Maduagwu, made the sudden decision to step down on Day 22 to attend to personal matters outside the show. Gathering everyone in the lounge shortly after the live eviction show, she shared a farewell message with her fellow housemates before making her final exit.

“I’m just going to go as fast as I can because it’s actually difficult for me to speak right now,” she shared with the group. “Genuinely, I’m grateful for a couple of people here. My people know me, and I’m really grateful. As difficult as it is, I’m going to be taking a voluntary exit tonight.”

She urged the remaining housemates to keep pressing forward in the game, adding, “To the people that I truly, genuinely like in this house, I wish you well. No matter what it is, I just hope that you all keep going. I’m honoured to have served you as the Head of House before I take my exit”.

Before entering the Big Brother house, the 25-year-old Anambra native built a career as a lawyer and public prosecutor after being called to the Nigerian Bar. Beyond the legal world, she manages her activewear brand, Cheycompany, co-owns a luxury venture with her twin sister, and trades in foreign exchange markets.

Neche certainly made her presence felt during her three-week stay in the competition, taking charge as Head of House early in the season. Following her farewell announcement in the lounge, she removed her microphone and name tag, heading straight into the Diary Room to complete her exit from the show.