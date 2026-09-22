BBNaija Season 11 Finalists: Meet the Top 10 Housemates Heading to the Finale

Are you counting down to the grand finale of Big Brother Naija Season 11 yet? The excitement is reaching fever pitch as the latest turn inside Biggie’s house has completely flipped the game on its head! In a stunning turn of events during Week 9, all ten remaining housemates officially secured their places as grand finalists for the Show Ya Sef edition.

Aikou, Barry, Bluethopia, Flora, Keivo, Oyin, Ricky, Sheba, Temi Nkem, and Tram are officially your Big Brother Naija Season 11 finalists.

So, how did ten housemates make it straight to the final week without facing a nerve-wracking public vote? It all came down to a game-changing decision inside the Diary Room, alongside Keivo’s strategic victory on the Arena floor.

Fresh off winning the Week 9 Head of House challenge, Keivo earned individual immunity and selected Aikou as his Loft mate for the week, while Oyin became the Benchwarmer. However, with the Loft selection granting no immunity to Aikou and Keivo holding no power over the nomination process, the fate of the remaining nine housemates—and the security of Keivo’s own HoH immunity—rested entirely in the hands of Barry.

Having secured the Ultimate Veto Power during Week 8, Barry was summoned to the Diary Room during nominations to make a historic choice. Inside a sealed envelope were two options: Immunity For All or Immunity For None. Choosing the second option would have stripped every housemate, including the reigning Head of House, of their safety. After asking Biggie for clarification, Barry chose Immunity For All and confirmed his decision. Big Brother instructed him to keep the choice completely secret, warning that any attempt to hint at what had happened would cost Barry his own immunity.

When Biggie gathered the house to announce that nominations were complete and reminded them not to campaign or discuss perceived voters, the housemates assumed they were waiting for Sunday’s live eviction results. In reality, Barry’s secret decision eliminated public voting entirely for Week 9, officially locking in the Show Ya Sef Top 10.

With only two weeks remaining in the 10-week season, the competition is officially entering its final phase. The grand finale is set for Sunday, October 4, 2026, where one of these ten finalists will walk away with the grand prize.