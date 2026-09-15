Movies & TV
BBNaija Season 11 Week 7 Recap: HoH Win, Nomy’s Disqualification & Double Eviction
Big Brother Naija Season 11 Week 7 saw Tram win Head of House, Nomy face disqualification, and Abi and Araga exit in a shocking double eviction during the Bag of Tricks Week—proudly brought to you by Minimie Chinchin.
If you thought you had Biggie’s house mapped out, Week 7 came along to remind us all that in the Show Ya Sef house, expect the unexpected! Grab your favourite snack—which is Minimie Chinchin, of course—and let’s dive into all the spicy chaos that went down this past week during the action-packed Bag of Tricks Week.
Big Brother turned up the heat with psychological mind games, a dramatic disqualification, lost belongings popping back up, and a circus-themed wager that kept everyone on their toes.
Tram Takes the Crown in an Endurance Showdown
The Head of House challenge kicked off with a direct nod to the week’s theme, as housemates opened letters spelling out “TRICK”. Outgoing HoH Abi was buzzed out right in round one, opening the floor for a fierce battle. Down to the wire, Sheba, Keivo, and Chimsom Chuka put up a fight, with Chimsom setting the initial benchmark time.
The latest Head of House goes to… Tram👑
Congratulations, Tram.👏🏽#BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/pIf96Vb560
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 7, 2026
Then came Biggie’s curveball: anyone holding a letter starting with “C” got a second shot, bringing Abi, Bells, Temi Nkem, and Tram back into contention! An intense endurance battle followed, leaving Abi and Tram standing as the last two. In the end, Tram outlasted Abi to claim his very first HoH win of the season, picking Flora as his Loft companion.
Red Envelopes and a Veto Card: Nomination Chaos
Forget conspiratorial chatter—this week’s live nominations replaced strategy sessions with an all-out scavenger hunt. Red envelopes were hidden across the house, giving housemates ten minutes to grab one without peeking inside.
Five housemates failed to lock down an envelope—including Ricky, who broke the rules by peeking early—and were dumped straight into the nomination pool. When the rest unsealed their envelopes, nearly everyone found a “Gotcha” slip, except Keivo, who hit the jackpot with the “Safe or Not” card. Using his HoH Veto Power, Tram confirmed Keivo’s immunity, leaving every other eligible housemate up for eviction!
Nomy’s Privilege Gets Revoked
The drama escalated rapidly post-nominations when Nomy faced Big Brother over her actions in the Arena. After being designated as the week’s benchwarmer, she abandoned her bib and bench without permission.
Having already received a strike for repeatedly ignoring instructions, Biggie delivered a firm reality check: being in the house is a privilege, not a right. Her privilege was revoked on the spot, and she was given 30 minutes to pack up her bags and exit the house permanently.
The moment Nomy was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija house!😯#BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/ySOOkcNBe9
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 7, 2026
A Grand Circus Wager Ends in Defeat
The housemates poured their hearts into rehearsals for a circus and musical showcase, donning colourful costumes and throwing themselves into character. Abi took charge as the ringmaster, Temi Nkem embraced her inner witch, while Barry, Araga, and Flora provided non-stop laughs as the circus clowns.
While Biggie commended the vibrant makeup, costumes, and comic timing, the ultimate verdict was a disappointing “Loss.” The reason? The circus acts failed to connect back to their central storyline, leaving their food budget on thin ice for the coming week.
Ebuka asked Tram about her relationship with Sheba.
What do you think about his response?🤔#BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/usBOhkYCIh
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 6, 2026
Missing Items, Arena Games, and Kitchen Clashes
The mind games didn’t stop at nominations. Biggie unveiled a bag filled with items that had quietly vanished over previous weeks—ranging from Keivo’s shoes to Sheba’s missing dress. Flora was left stunned, and while eyes immediately turned towards Tram as a potential “Gambit,” he denied having any hand in the missing items.
On a brighter note, Keivo dominated the Friday Night Arena Games, snatching the overall win with Chimsom Chuka as runner-up. Housemates were later treated to a live circus performance before learning tricks from acrobats, jugglers, and magicians.
However, the good vibes were short-lived. A general cleaning session called by HoH Tram sparked a heated clash when Abi refused her assigned laundry duty. The tension flared up again in the kitchen as Bluethopia took a direct jab at Tram, suggesting his HoH win was pure luck.
Sunday Eviction Night: Double Exit Caps Off the Week
To top off a chaotic seven days, Sunday’s live show delivered a final punch. After the votes were tallied, Abi and Araga secured the lowest votes from the viewers, bringing their journey in the Show Ya Sef house to an end. Combined with Nomy’s midweek disqualification, three housemates exited in a single week, leaving just 12 contestants battling for the ₦160 million grand prize.
Three housemates out, a new HoH in charge and enough twists to keep everyone guessing, Week 7 definitely earned its Bag of Tricks title. With the ₦160 million prize still up for grabs, there’s clearly plenty more to come from the Show Ya Sef house.
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