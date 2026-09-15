BBNaija Season 11 Week 7 Recap: HoH Win, Nomy’s Disqualification & Double Eviction

If you thought you had Biggie’s house mapped out, Week 7 came along to remind us all that in the Show Ya Sef house, expect the unexpected! Grab your favourite snack—which is Minimie Chinchin, of course—and let’s dive into all the spicy chaos that went down this past week during the action-packed Bag of Tricks Week.

Big Brother turned up the heat with psychological mind games, a dramatic disqualification, lost belongings popping back up, and a circus-themed wager that kept everyone on their toes.

Tram Takes the Crown in an Endurance Showdown

The Head of House challenge kicked off with a direct nod to the week’s theme, as housemates opened letters spelling out “TRICK”. Outgoing HoH Abi was buzzed out right in round one, opening the floor for a fierce battle. Down to the wire, Sheba, Keivo, and Chimsom Chuka put up a fight, with Chimsom setting the initial benchmark time.

Then came Biggie’s curveball: anyone holding a letter starting with “C” got a second shot, bringing Abi, Bells, Temi Nkem, and Tram back into contention! An intense endurance battle followed, leaving Abi and Tram standing as the last two. In the end, Tram outlasted Abi to claim his very first HoH win of the season, picking Flora as his Loft companion.