Major Highlights From Big Brother Naija Season 11

Yesterday, the 4th of October, 2026, Big Brother Naija Season 11 came to an end. Despite all that was said about the season, it remained unpredictable till the end. No one could say for certain there was a clear winner. The theme of the year is “Show Ya Sef”, and almost every housemate showed themselves. Even when the final three, AIkou, Temi Nkem and Sheba, went on stage, no one could pick out a clear winner from the three. Until Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the winner, everyone was glued to the screen, wondering who he’d mention, who’d be the winner of a season that has given us many things.

Now that the season is over and the winner is known, let’s look at some of the major highlights of the season that made it a remarkable and unforgettable one:

Temi Nkem, the Winner

No matter the matter, the biggest highlight of the season will be the winner. No matter how much drama, ships and controversies the season gave, what matters is knowing the winner, because that is all everyone in the house went to compete for. Yesterday, Temi Nkem was announced as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 11, winning a total prize of 160 million naira. 90 million naira cash prize, and other prizes spread across gifts.

Temi Nkem has always been clear that she’s gunning to win the season since the day she entered the house. While others could be seen doing more, Temi Nkem seemed like the daughter of the house, but she was giving subtle drama and forming alliances. Eventually, she was crowned the winner.

The moment Temi Nkem was announced the winner of the #BBNaija season 11. #BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija https://t.co/btjxUN9AAe — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 4, 2026

Neche’s Voluntary Exit

Early in the season, Neche took an early voluntary exit to leave the house. While it is still mostly unknown why she left the house, it was the first emotional rollercoaster that happened in the house. Housemates were shocked when she announced she was leaving, and some almost didn’t believe it. Despite winning the Head of House once, she left early in the season, and her exit remains one of the highlights of the season.

🚨: Neche has exited #BBNaija Season 11 due to personal reasons. Neche had an incredible journey in the house, winning several tasks and becoming a Head of House. Thank you for your time in the house, Neche. BellaNaija wishes you all the very best.💞 #BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija https://t.co/ButqJr6Yj4 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 17, 2026

Keivo and Nomy’s Disqualifications

Keivo and Nomy were removed from the house for different reasons. Nomy was disqualified for constantly disobeying Biggie’s rules; she repeatedly refused to wear her bench warmer vest and did not respond to Biggie in a timely manner. In contrast, Keivo was disqualified for getting into a fight with Tram. The argument between them escalated, and Keivo struck Tram multiple times. As a result, he was immediately called to the storeroom and removed from the house.

The moment Nomy was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija house!😯 #BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija https://t.co/ySOOkcNBe9 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 7, 2026

Good bye, Kievo. You had your time in the house.👏🏽 #BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija https://t.co/032ZCbTXfy — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 29, 2026

Aikou’s Mannerisms

Aikou finished as the 1st runner-up of the season, but he is one of the most talked-about of the season. Apart from being one of the Gambits, the way he spoke and carried himself in the house was on people’s lips. Anytime Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked him a question, he would take his time to respond, which fascinated many of his fans.

Good bye, Kievo. You had your time in the house.👏🏽 #BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija https://t.co/032ZCbTXfy — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 29, 2026

Congratulations, Aikou. The 1st Runner Up of the BBNaija Season 11.👏🏽 #BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija https://t.co/cz4TZGqt8v — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 4, 2026

The Gamibits Twist

For 5 weeks, Flora and Aikou were the Gambits in the house. For the first time, the Gambits were introduced as housemates who were only there as spectators. They won’t compete for the money or anything. They were simply in the house for the sake of it. What made it interesting? Fans voted them in. Aikou and Flora were voted as the Gambits. However, they were later released to partake in the game. Some fans criticised this because they believed being the Gambits had kept them in the house for that long.

Here’s how you voted for Flora and Aikou as The Gambits! #BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija https://t.co/xeE1Cz7A3g — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 2, 2026

The moment Ebuka announced The Gambits! Flora and Aikou. Should we say congratulations or what?🤔 #BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija https://t.co/dOmif1fCDr — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 2, 2026

Oyin & Flora’s Friendship

Biggie’s house isn’t the typical environment for making friends; it’s a place where you need to showcase your skills and can’t let your guard down. Forming friendships might interfere with your game strategy. However, Flora and Oyin have managed to navigate this challenge. They are often seen supporting and defending one another.

Oyin and Flora’s friendship is so beautiful to see😍 #BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija https://t.co/UCY6zd37D8 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 5, 2026

The way Oyin stares😂 #BBNaijaS11 #BNxBBNaija11 #BBNaija https://t.co/kW3D0cs96w — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 13, 2026

Ships in House

Big Brother Naija Season 11 gave us lots of love. Housemates formed alliances and created ships. Araga and Goddessa, Bells and Yusuf and others. Housemates showed us love and played that love at every chance they got.