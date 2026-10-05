BellaNaija Brought People Together for a Grand Red Carpet Experience; It Was Successful

How do you celebrate impact? How do you measure the extent of the impact you have had on people, industries and culture over two decades? How does BellaNaija show Nigeria and the world just how much it has contributed to fashion, entertainment, media, business and culture?

Perhaps the best way is to bring the people who have been part of that story into one room. On the 2nd of October, BellaNaija brought personalities together for a Grand Red Carpet Experience, as a remarkable way to celebrate 20 years of BellaNaija. We marked our 20th anniversary with a grand celebration themed “High Fashion Icon,” bringing together personalities from different parts of Nigeria’s creative and business landscape. It was a glamorous red carpet event, yes, but it was also significant.

For two decades, BellaNaija has documented the people, moments and movements shaping African culture. It has covered weddings, fashion, entertainment, business, lifestyle and personal stories. BellaNaija transcended from being a cultural archive to a culture shaper; from a culture observer to the culture. The work grew so much that it needed to be properly compartmentalised. BellaNaija Editorial continues supporting African creatives; BellaNaija Weddings expanded as a home for African love stories, and BellaNaija Style and Beauty became the home of African fashion, style and everything glam.

For its 20th anniversary, it made sense to celebrate not only the platform, but the people and industries that have grown alongside it. These are people whose careers, work and influence exist within the same cultural ecosystem BellaNaija has spent 20 years documenting. Bringing them together was almost like bringing different chapters of Nigeria’s modern cultural story into one room.

That is why the Grand Red Carpet Experience felt bigger than an anniversary party. It was a reflection of what BellaNaija has become; the star power that commands the influence to bring culture shapers together.

Men, icons, fashion on the Grand Red Carpet Experience😎 Can you see the money coming?🫨 #BN20 #BNHighFashionIcon #BellaNaija https://t.co/vcQ7igmpDE — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 4, 2026

When Uche Pedro launched BellaNaija in 2006 as a free platform and a digital archive for the booming ecosystems in Nigeria, it began with sharing pages from magazines/newspapers and interviews to connect Nigerians everywhere to what was happening back home. BellaNaija is now a globally recognised platform reaching millions of people every day, showcasing and telling authentic African stories. It has helped launch careers for young Africans by creating employment opportunities, and many have gone on to lead global organisations.

A gorgeous family affair🥹 #BN20 #BNHighFashionIcon #BellaNaija https://t.co/xlvrjEY9Xn — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 3, 2026

In 2006, the internet looked very different. Social media had not yet transformed how people consumed culture, African entertainment had not reached today’s level of global visibility, and digital media in Nigeria was still finding its feet. Two decades later, BellaNaija has remained part of the conversation, documenting the changes and, in many ways, helping shape them.

Beautiful, gorgeous, iconic women on the Grand Red Carpet Experience.😍 #BN20 #BNHighFashionIcon #BellaNaija https://t.co/pdaMwFiujv — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 4, 2026

So, how do you celebrate 20 years of that? Bring the people you have impacted, and the people who have helped you make an impact, together. You gather the people. You create a room where fashion designers can meet entertainers, media personalities can meet entrepreneurs, and cultural figures can celebrate alongside the people whose work they have helped document.

You put them on a red carpet. You give them a theme. And you let the pictures and memories tell the story. The success of the BellaNaija Grand Red Carpet Experience, therefore, was not only in how beautiful the night looked. It was in what the gathering represented. Twenty years is a long time for any media platform. But BellaNaija did not simply mark the number. It used the occasion to look at the people, stories and industries that have made the journey meaningful.

Who can you see? Tag your faves!👀 #BN20 #BNHighFashionIcon #BellaNaija https://t.co/hPjVecZ7gY — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 3, 2026

There was fashion designer Veekee James, in a dramatic custom oxblood leather look. There was Mercy Eke, who interpreted the High Fashion Icon theme in an ice-blue and cobalt ensemble. Osas Ighodaro brought an architectural ivory-and-gold look to the carpet, while Denrele Edun, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Mai Atafo, Mide Iwasokun, Kolapo Omotoso, Shawn Faqua, Elozonam, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, Chimsom Chuka, Larry Hector, Idia Aisien, Blessing Nze and many others made their mark.

The Grand Red Carpet Experience was, in many ways, BellaNaija looking at its own history through the people in the room.