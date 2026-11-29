If you’re very online this period, you must have seen the lineup of events happening in different states in December. The final month of the year in Nigeria is not ordinary; it has its own kind of excitement. From concerts and Christmas parties to weddings, owambes and hangouts with friends, there is almost always something happening somewhere. For some people, it is the most exciting time of the year. The party till early momo. They see their favourite artists perform, attend events, connect with people and party all through December.

For some, the thought of navigating crowded venues, spending money on outings and having a packed social calendar is enough to make them want to stay home. Some don’t even have the energy or the financial capability to be outside in December. But who says you have to be outside to enjoy December? Even if you don’t attend events, concerts and parties, who says you can’t enjoy December your own way?

There are several ways to make the most of the festive season without attending every event or leaving your home.

Host a Small Hangout at Home

If the mountain does not go to Mohammed, Mohammed will go to the mountain. If you can’t attend a concert or party, organise yours. You don’t even need to rent a venue or book a fancy restaurant. Bring the fun to your house by organising a small hangout with a few people you enjoy spending time with. Prepare some food, get your favourite drinks, put together a playlist and plan a few activities. You could play board games, have a karaoke session, exchange gifts, or simply spend the evening talking and laughing. It doesn’t have to be an elaborate gathering. Sometimes, having your favourite people in one room is all the fun you need.

Have a Christmas Movie Marathon

Some about December makes watching movies at home feel even better. Make a list of Christmas movies, romantic comedies, Nigerian classics or films you’ve been meaning to watch all year. Pick a day, get your favourite snacks, make yourself comfortable and work your way through the list. You could even invite your partner, siblings or friends to join you. You could revisit those childhood Christmas films that bring back good memories. Enjoyment no pass this one.

Give Yourself a Self-Care Day

After months of work, responsibilities and trying to keep up with everyday life, December can be a good opportunity to slow down. Set aside a day to do things that help you relax and feel good. Take a long bath, give yourself a skincare treatment, read a book, listen to your favourite music or finally get enough sleep. You could also order your favourite meal, stay away from work emails and spend a few hours doing absolutely nothing. Rest is also a way to enjoy the festive season, and you don’t have to feel guilty about it.

Experiment with New Recipes

December is a good time to get creative in the kitchen. Beyond the usual rice, chicken and stew, you could try making something you’ve always wanted to eat but never had the time to prepare. Learn how to make small chops, bake a cake, try a new cocktail or mocktail recipe, or recreate a meal you’ve seen online. You could also challenge yourself to prepare a special Christmas dinner for your household. The process can be just as enjoyable as the food, especially when you have someone to cook with.

You don’t have to be everywhere to have a good December. Whether you spend the festive season with friends, family or your own company, what matters is finding ways to enjoy the time, make meaningful memories and enter the new year feeling good.

Oya, over to you: what are the other ways one can enjoy December indoors?