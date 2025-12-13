Culture Influencer Ebunoluwa Dosumu Set To Unveil Nigeria’s First Ever 30 Foot Christmas Tree Made With Nigerian Fabrics

This Detty December, Lagos will witness a cultural milestone, the unveiling of the first-ever 30-foot Christmas tree made entirely from Nigerian fabrics, a groundbreaking installation designed to celebrate sustainability, unity, fashion, and community spirit happening on Christmas Eve, the 24th December at the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan Lagos Island.



Spearheaded by Culture Influencer, Media Personality and Fashion Entrepreneur, Ebunoluwa Dosumu, the founder of Shakara Trybe, the tree will be made from hundreds of donated fabrics Aso-oke, Ankara, Adire, George, lace and more crowd sourced from families across the country each piece carrying its own memory, its own tribe, and making it a community project at its core.



Together, they form a towering masterpiece that reinforce a simple truth: fashion is one of the strongest threads that bind Nigerians together.



Attendees of A Shakara Christmas will be immersed in a day designed to spotlight the richness, beauty, and diversity of Nigerian culture. Highlights include an Interactive Stage Play, described as the first of its kind in Lagos and a Cultural Fashion Runway by Shakara Trybe, a runway showcase featuring original Nigerian cultural pieces.



There will also be nostalgic experiences and festive characters, including throwbacks to the joys of growing up in Nigeria, traditional games, festive icons, and elements that evoke deep cultural nostalgia.



The event will further offer an Indigenous Food Tasting Experience, a curated tasting session of Nigerian dishes across tribes celebrating the nation’s culinary diversity and the flavours that connect communities.



Cultural spotlights and immersive installations will also be featured with creative displays capturing the stories, traditions and artistry that define Nigeria’s cultural landscape.



The night will close with a heartwarming moment led by Loud Urban choir in a communal carol session beneath the illuminated 30-foot fabric tree symbolizing togetherness, hope, and the spirit of a united Nigeria.

To attend the event, sign up here.



A Shakara Christmas marks the beginning of Ariya Village, a vibrant 13-day cultural festival dedicated to showcasing tradition, fashion, food, storytelling, community living, indigenous craftsmanship, and Nigerian creativity.



A Shakara Christmas is designed for Nigerians at home and abroad seeking meaningful, family-friendly, culturally rooted Detty December experiences.

The event is for Nigerians and the diaspora searching for Detty December events in Lagos, family-friendly Christmas activities, cultural festivals in Nigeria, Nigerian Christmas experiences, sustainable fashion installations, heritage-driven creative events, end-of-year Lagos celebrations, and diaspora-friendly Nigerian cultural events.



About Shakara Trybe



Shakara Trybe is a vibrant unisex African fashion brand and cultural community founded by Ebunoluwa Dosumu (@ebbiekikz). Our mission is to celebrate Africa through bold colors, storytelling, and intentional design.

Shakara Trybe exist to spotlight the richness of African identity, connect communities globally, and create spaces where culture, style, and joy meet. This is not just a fashion brand, it is a fashion community and a movement of people who believe that African expression deserves to shine everywhere.

