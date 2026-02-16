Why Everyone Is Talking About The Argungu Festival

The Argungu Festival is one of Nigeria’s most iconic cultural celebrations held in Argungu and began in 1934. It is a multi-day cultural event that features wrestling competitions, cultural dance and music performances, the grand fishing contest and others. The most prominent part of the festival is often the fishing contest, where thousands of fishermen troop into the Matan Fada River, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to fish. Whoever catches the biggest fish is always awarded.

Held in the ancient town of Argungu in Kebbi State, the Argungu festival captures national and international attention, drawing thousands of spectators, tourists and participants eager to witness one of Africa’s most unique traditions.

There has been growing interest in cultural tourism and appreciation among (young) Nigerians for different cultural festivals in Nigeria, like the Ojude Oba Festival, the Eyo Festival and the Argungi Festival, which became more popular this year, after six years in hiatus.

Some of the rules of the fishing festival include that no modern fishing rods will be used, and entrance will be denied to the Matan Fada River until next year. So the river is opened once every year.

The festival was previously suspended due to security concerns in the state in 2020, but was reopened this year due to renewed government support and improved security. This year, Abubakar Usman is the winner of the fishing contest after catching the biggest fish that weighed 59 kilogrammes. He was awarded 1 million naira cash and a vehicle prize.

More than a competition, the Argungu Festival represents peace, identity and continuity of cultural values in Nigeria.