Bright Osayi-Samuel Reflects on His Professional Journey and Nigeria’s Recent AFCON Run

The Super Eagles defender and player for Birmingham City, Bright Osayi-Samuel, enjoyed one of his best football moments during the 2025 African Cup of Nations tournament. He was the starting right-back throughout his tournament and enjoyed a great form, pushing Nigeria to the semi-finals before being eliminated by the host country, Morocco.

After the AFCON tournament, I spoke to Bright Osayi-Samuel, and he talked to me about his AFCON form and journey, playing for the Super Eagles, his professional journey, playing in Turkey, moving to England and some of the surprising things about him. Most profiles mention that Bright was born in Okija, but he denied that. Where is he from? Find out in the interview.

Hello Bright, how are you doing today?

I’m good, thank you!

How are you feeling after your AFCON 2025 experience with Nigeria?

Yeah, I’m feeling great. I wish I could go back and be with the guys again.

Haha, you did enjoy yourself

Yeah, I quite did.

How would you compare your AFCON 2023 experience with your experience at AFCON 2025?

I think the difference for me personally was that at AFCON 2025, I played almost every game, which was good. The 2023 AFCON was also amazing, as it was my first tournament for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria reached the semi-finals in AFCON 2025. What were some of your best memories from that run, both on and off the pitch?

The win against Algeria. Because a lot of people expected it to be a very difficult match, and for me personally, I would say it was the best game I’ve played for the Super Eagles. Off the pitch, I’ll say the dinners we had together as a team, singing and praying together as a team, were a great memory because you could see the togetherness.

The semi-final against Morocco was a major moment for the team. What are your thoughts about the match, and what are the positives you think the team can take from that loss?

It was a difficult match. We were playing against the home nation with their fans. I think the positives were that defensively, we were solid, and we kept battling until the end. Penalties for me are 50/50, and we’re just unlucky that day. Looking back, I think we could see that we’re working together as a team, and we’re now really understanding the system the coach wants us to play.

Nigeria has several options at right-back. How do you approach the personal competition for a starting place with players like Ola Aina when he’s available?

It’s a good problem to have because it makes us push each other, which can only be good for the team, but we’re also friends outside the national team. We sometimes speak and see how we’re doing at club football, so the constant dialogue is always there

Where are you originally from in Nigeria?

I was very surprised when everyone said I was from Okija. It’s not true; I’m half Ondo and half Edo. I was in Benin last summer for my U13 tournament. It was amazing, and I’m planning to go back again.

How has your move to Birmingham been, and what are your goals for the remainder of the season?

It’s been stop-start. I had 2 injuries before AFCON, which slowed down my progress at the club, but since coming back from AFCON, I feel way sharper and confident, and the plan is to bring my AFCON form to my club form. I believe with the new players we’ve brought in this January window, we have a good chance of getting to the playoffs in the Premier League.

You started your senior career in England before moving abroad. How would you describe your journey from Blackpool to Queens Park Rangers and then to Fenerbahçe?

My football journey started with my mum taking me to a local park that had an amateur league team, the Valley Park Rangers, based in Charlton, South East London, at age 9.

My first professional club, Blackpool, was a mix of different experiences. I was 15 and had to move away from family and friends to start my dream of being a professional footballer. Then Queen’s Park Rangers was a time I really enjoyed my football with my teammates. I had my best moments there as a winger before I moved to Fenerbahçe SK. Fenerbahçe was different from all of them. I had a very close bond with the club; I spent 4.5 years at the club, and they converted me from a winger to a fullback. I got a call-up to the Super Eagles there, and for that, I will always be grateful to Fenerbahçe.

After four and a half years in Turkey, how did you know it was the right time to return to English football with Birmingham City?

It was a difficult decision to make because of the love I had for Fenerbahce, but I missed home, and I felt I had goals to achieve back home in the UK. I chose Birmingham City because of the project and the goals the club is aiming to achieve this season. You can see with the players they’re getting in, the owners are not messing around.

If you could go back and speak to your younger self at Blackpool, what truth about football would you tell him earlier?

Mindset! It matters as much as your skills. Working on your mental strength, staying confident and not letting pressure paralyse you will take you further than just being naturally gifted.

What’s the side of Bright Osayi-Samuel that fans would be surprised to learn about?

I’m actually very funny once you get to know me. A lot of people think I’m shy, but I’m far from shy! I speak Spanish too.

What does success look like for you now? Has that definition changed since your early years?

Success for me now is very different from what it was early on. Back then, success meant making it, being seen, winning, proving something. It was external — contracts, status, minutes on the pitch. Now, success is control and consistency: showing up prepared, improving year on year, staying mentally strong, and having peace with my journey. It’s about doing the work properly, influencing others positively, and not needing validation to know I’ve given the game respect.

Thank you for taking the time to chat with us, Bright

Thank you for having me.