The African Cup of Nations 2025 tournament has come to an end. Despite the drama in the last minutes of the final match between Senegal and Morocco, Senegal lifted the trophy, with Senegal and Sadio Mane, the Man of the tournament, becoming a two-time AFCON winner. However, like every tournament season, AFCON 2025 was filled with several moments that got us either laughing or thinking. From memes, goals to highlights, AFCON 2025 was truly entertaining.

These are some of our favourite #AFCON2025 moments:

Michel Kuka Mboladinga striking Patrice Lumumba’s Pose

For a complete 90 minutes of matches, Michel Kuka Mboladinga stands still, raising an arm, in honour of Patrice Lumumba, DR Congo’s first Prime Minister, who also believed in pan-Africanism. Before DR Congo was knocked out by Algeria, Kuka’s pose was one of the most-talked-about demonstrations throughout the tournament, which led him to meet Patrice Motsepe, the President of the Confederation of African Football.

Tanzania Reaching The Knockout Stages

Tanzania reached the knockout stage for the first time in their history after holding Tunisia to a 1-1 draw in the final match in the group stage. While the Taifa Stars were knocked out of the tournament by Morocco after a 1-0 loss, they will take positives from getting that far in the tournament, which can boost their confidence in the next tournament.

Alex Iwobi’s AFCON Diaries Vlogs

A lot of people like to see what footballers are like outside the pitch. Throughout #AFCON2025, Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi showed us what the Nigerian players were up to outside the pitch through his YouTube vlogs. The vlogs added another form of entertainment to the already entertaining tournament. Calvin Bassey, who enjoyed an excellent tournament, and Samuel Chukwueze were frequently featured.

Senegal Winning the #AFCON2025

It was a dramatic final between Senegal and Morocco. But despite the multiple dramas, Senegal won it through a goal from Pepe Gueye in the 94th minute, making them a two-time AFCON winner.

Akor Adams Paying a Respect to Michel Kuka Mboladinga

When Algeria knocked DR Congo out of the tournament, Michel Kuka appeared broken. To celebrate the oneness of the African continent, Akor Adams dedicated his goal celebration to Kuka.

Stanley Nwabali’s Saves Against Egypt

Nigeria lost the semi-final of the AFCON 2025 to Morocco, but fought for third place against Egypt. It was an intense match that spanned 120 minutes of football time, which eventually went to a penalty kick-off. Stanley Nwabali stepped up by saving two penalties from Mo Salah and Omar Marmoush. The saves saved Nigeria from losing out on a medal in the tournament.

What was your favourite #AFCON2025 moment?