AFCON 2025: The Drama That Defined Senegal’s Second Title + Full Winners List

For 120 minutes in Rabat, African football held its breath. What was meant to be a fairytale ending for the host nation became one of the most talked-about Africa Cup of Nations finals in recent history.

The 2025 AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco will be remembered for far more than the final score. It was a night of tense moments, disputed decisions, and raw emotions that had fans across the continent glued to their screens.

The first major talking point came late in the game when Senegal thought they had taken the lead. A goal that could have changed the course of the final was ruled out, leaving Senegal’s players and fans visibly frustrated.

Moments later, Morocco were awarded a late penalty after a VAR review. Furious over the decision, Senegal’s players briefly walked off the pitch under the instruction of head coach Pape Thiaw, resulting in a 13-minute standoff. Captain Sadio Mané eventually persuaded his teammates to return. With the home crowd watching closely, Brahim Díaz stepped up to take the spot kick. Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy rose to the occasion and saved it, keeping Senegal in the game. The miss became one of the defining moments of the final and got everyone talking.

As the match went into extra time, Senegal finally found the breakthrough, thanks to a goal from Pape Gueye. When the final whistle blew, Senegal were crowned champions of Africa once again. This victory is Senegal’s second Africa Cup of Nations title, following their first win in 2022.

Beyond the drama of the final, the tournament also highlighted impressive performances from players and teams across the competition.

AFCON 2025 Full Awards List

Champions: Senegal

Runners up: Morocco

Third place: Nigeria

Fair Play Award: Morocco

Best Player: Sadio Mané (Senegal)

Best Goalkeeper: Yassine Bono (Morocco)

Top Scorer: Brahim Díaz (Morocco)