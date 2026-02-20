“My Story is Proof You Can Make It”: Victor Osimhen Tells All in “A Prayer From the Gutter”

Victor Osimhen has never been the kind of footballer who lets the game come to him. Anyone who has watched him play knows that. But in a deeply moving new essay for The Players’ Tribune titled “A Prayer From the Gutter,” the Super Eagles talisman takes us somewhere far more personal than a football pitch. He takes us to Olusosun, a landfill in Lagos, and the version of himself that existed long before the goals, the glory, and the bright lights of European football.

Victor’s story is the ultimate grass-to-grace narrative, but he doesn’t sugarcoat the grass part. He writes about scavenging Africa’s largest landfill for scraps, about the specific, desperate hope of finding a left-foot Nike in a size 8 and a right-foot Puma in a size 9 on the same day, just to have something that resembled a complete pair of boots.

The relentless, never-say-die spirit that makes Osimhen one of the most compelling forwards in world football did not come from a training academy or a coaching manual. It came from Olusosun. And he wants you to know that.

Read some excerpts from his powerful story below:

The Night the Lights Went Out in Olusosun

Victor paints a vivid picture of the poverty his family faced after his mother passed away and his father lost his job. This moment, sitting by a literal gutter, is where the title of his essay was born.

The Backpack and the “Lucky Green” Kit

Perhaps the most emotional part of the essay is when Victor describes the sheer terror of leaving the only home he had ever known. He almost stayed behind out of fear, until a final word from his father changed everything.

The “Two Fingers” That Saved His Career

Victor recalls the moment his dream almost ended before it began during the Under-17 national team trials. With nearly 900 kids competing for a spot, he had just 15 minutes to prove himself.

Finding a Father Figure in Spalletti

After a disgusting experience with transfer politics at Lille that prevented him from seeing his dying father, Victor admits he was lost and ready to quit football. That changed when he met Luciano Spalletti in Naples.

A Message to the Hustlers in Traffic

Victor concludes by reflecting on his greatest win, which isn’t the Scudetto or the goals, but the ability to provide for those he loves and inspire the next generation of Nigerian dreamers.

I want to be an inspiration for the kids who grew up like me. Selling water in traffic. Digging through the landfill for something to scrap. Hustling. Dreaming. Praying. By the grace of God, I made it. Let my story be proof to those kids. You can start out in the gutter, and still your name can be on their lips for 1,000 years.

Read the full essay here.