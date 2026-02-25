How Victor Osimhen is Writing His Own History at Galatasaray

Since joining Galatasaray on an initial loan from Napoli in 2024, Victor Osimhen has shown why he is one of the best strikers in the world. His impressive stint at Galatasaray, scoring net-tearing goals and winning trophies, inspired the club to sign the Nigerian striker on a permanent transfer. While his permanent move was met with multiple controversies, with many suggesting he shouldn’t move to the Turkish league, a league that is not often talked about like the Premier League and La Liga, Victor has consistently shown that, sometimes, where you play doesn’t matter; what matters most is how you play. Victor was permanently signed for about €75 million, which was one of the biggest transfers in Turkish football history. He had a point to prove.

Victor Osimhen has been enjoying one of the best football moments at Galatasaray, and he is equally loved by the club and the fans. In one of the matches he scored in, his daughter, Hailey, announced his goal in the stadium. It is going to be one of his most cherished moments forever. Players perform at their best when they are surrounded by love, from the fans and the club, so it is not exaggerating to say Osimhen is enjoying his best football at the club due to the love he’s receiving from all ends.

From winning trophies, scoring world-class goals and hitting a goal milestone, here are some of Osimhen’s Galatasaray highlights so far.

Fastest player in Galatasaray history to reach 50 goals

Victor Osimhen wasted no time establishing himself in Istanbul. The striker reached 50 goals in just 59 appearances, becoming the fastest player in Galatasaray’s history to hit that milestone.

Broke the 24-year record for most goals by a foreign player in a season

Osimhen delivered one of the greatest individual seasons in Galatasaray history when he scored over 35 goals in a single campaign, breaking a long-standing record that had stood since 2001. The milestone placed him above some of the club’s most iconic foreign players and highlighted his consistency across competitions. His ability to score in crucial moments helped define the team’s season and cemented his place in the team.

Most ever goals by a foreign player in Turkish history. Victor Osimhen is now up to 35 goals and counting 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eFwgxUec9W — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) May 14, 2025

Won the Turkish Cup — and made history in the final

Performances without trophies are nothing. Osimhen played a decisive role in helping Galatasaray lift the Turkish Cup. He scored twice in the decisive match, becoming the first foreign player in the club’s history to net a brace in a Turkish Cup final.

🟡 19x TURKISH CUP 🇹🇷 CHAMPIONS 🔴 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/3gCGEEdwvV — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) May 14, 2025

Won the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot

Last season, he finished as the Turkish Super Lig’s top scorer with 26 goals. Winning the Golden Boot in his official debut season confirmed why Galatasaray trusted him so much.

Hat-trick hero in European competition

Victor is a man of big games; in European football, no game is considered more important than a Champions League game. In the Champions League match against Ajax, Victor netted a hat-trick.

Became one of Galatasaray’s all-time top foreign scorers

In a remarkably short time, Osimhen climbed into the ranks of Galatasaray’s highest-scoring foreign players. With over 50 goals already, he surpassed several established club legends and continues to move higher on the list. Considering how quickly he achieved this, his trajectory suggests he could finish as one of the greatest foreign players ever to play for the club.

First Galatasaray player to ever score a brace in back-to-back Champions League matches

Victor Osimhen made club history by becoming the first player ever to score braces in consecutive UEFA Champions League matches for Galatasaray. The achievement placed him in a class of his own in the club’s Champions League history.

Victor Osimhen becomes the first Galatasaray player ever to score a brace in back-to-back Champions League matches 💠#UCL pic.twitter.com/ViKu8pJkak — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) November 5, 2025

First Nigerian player to score 10 goals in the Champions League

Victor Osimhen became the first Nigerian player to score 10 career goals in the UEFA Champions League, marking a major milestone for both himself and Nigerian football. This highlights his consistent impact in Europe’s most prestigious club competition and his representation of Nigeria on the world stage.

Victor Osimhen has become the first Nigerian 🇳🇬 player to score 10 goals in the Champions League.#GSLIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/KpsCghznMc — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) September 30, 2025

Victor Osimhen is enjoying his football at the club. What has been your favourite of his so far at Galatasaray?