Titilade Ilesanmi: How God Allows Me to Be Confident in My Body

I have experienced both sides of the body-image conversation. I’ve heard opinions about what is considered a “good body” – the kind that draws compliments and fits societal standards. From the outside, it seemed like confidence should come easily to someone with that body. However, it didn’t for me. I still felt invisible and voiceless, and beneath it all, I continued to struggle with my self-confidence.

That experience forced me to question a narrative many of us have been taught to believe, that confidence, joy, and fulfilment are rewards for meeting a physical body standard. But they aren’t. I have seen and known many people who meet society’s ideal and are still searching. Still adjusting something. Still comparing. Still striving and hoping the next version of themselves will finally bring peace.

But peace rarely comes that way. Because confidence does not come from the body. It comes from alignment within. This was something I had to learn, and it changed my life.

For me, things began to shift when my mindset started to change, and I began grounding my identity in something deeper than appearance. My identity in God began to redefine how I saw myself as I spent time in His Word. Instead of measuring myself by the standards of the world, I began to understand who God said I was. And that truth began to carry more weight than the opinions, expectations and images constantly surrounding us.

It didn’t happen overnight. But the more I understood my identity in Him, the less power those outside voices had. I began to realise something important: the standards in our world will always try to define you by what can be seen. But God, our Creator, defines you by who you are.

That shift changes everything. Your body was never meant to carry the weight of your identity. Your perception of your body often flows from what you believe about yourself.

When identity is unstable, confidence becomes fragile. But when identity is rooted in truth, confidence begins to grow naturally. There were moments when I caught myself comparing my body to others or wondering why God made me a certain way. But I had to learn that my body shape was never meant to determine my confidence.

My identity was. And that’s something many women are quietly struggling with today, tying their worth to appearance instead of anchoring it in truth. Real transformation doesn’t begin in the mirror. It begins in the mind. And the truth you believe about yourself will eventually shape the confidence you carry and your freedom in the long run.