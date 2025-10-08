Titilade Ilesanmi: Why We Should Stop Letting the World Tell Us What’s Beautiful

I remember being a little girl in primary school, sitting quietly as everyone whispered about “the most beautiful girl in class.” Although those conversations weren’t meant to hurt anyone, they unknowingly planted something deep within me. I began to see myself through the lens of comparison.

Her hair was softer. Her skin was lighter. Her figure was prettier. This was my first encounter with comparison, long before I even understood what the term meant. It wasn’t something that sprang up out of nowhere; I learned it from my environment. I’ve come to realise that many of us grew up this way. We learned early on what the world celebrates and what it rejects. We discovered how to measure beauty by what others applaud, and that silent competition has followed us into adulthood.

But over time, I’ve seen how dangerous that cycle is, especially for women, because the culture around us constantly changes the definition of beautiful, leaving us chasing after something that will always move again.

When you look back through history, it’s clear that the idea of beauty has never stayed the same for long. The beauty ideals have constantly shifted, often swinging between extremes. For instance, the early 2000s ushered in the “size zero” obsession, where being ultra-slim became the ultimate goal, even at the expense of women’s health. In the 2010s, the focus changed dramatically as curves took over the spotlight; big hips, fuller figures became the trend, with many turning to cosmetic surgeries to achieve that look. In recent times, other beauty ideals have also erupted, with many moderating their looks with filters and how the fashion world somewhat glorifies ultra-thin bodies, what we might call the “Lepa shandy” look.

The ever-changing standard says a lot about our decisions to believe. When the curvy era came, women did everything possible to enlarge their hips. Now that the slim look is back, many are reversing those same surgeries. It never ends. This is why we should stop allowing the world to define beauty for us; we will keep running in circles, constantly adjusting to a standard that will soon expire.

Your worth isn’t shaped by curves, size, skin tone, or what’s trending online. It’s defined by the One who designed you with love and intention. The world will always create a new beauty trend. So instead of squeezing ourselves into society’s mould, let’s step into God’s truth that says you are already enough. Already beautiful. Already worthy.

***

Featured Image by George Milton for Pexels