BN Book Review: What Happens When I Read by Toyosi Onikosi | Review by The BookLady NG

In What Happens When I Read?, we meet Kikiara Muffin, a bright ten-year-old from Little City whose boundless love for books turns reading into a magical adventure. With her crown of curls and curious heart, Kikiara invites us to see reading not just as words on a page, but as a doorway into imagination, learning and self-discovery. Her voice is warm and engaging, reminding readers of the joy and power that comes from getting lost in a book.

Kikiara shows us what reading means to her. She talks about the new words she learns, the lessons and morals she picks up, the cool facts about animals, insects and the universe that suddenly opens to her. We experience how books shape her mind and her heart. And you can’t help but say, “Yeah, I can be anything I want too.”

Though this book leans more on words than pictures, unlike the average children’s book, the illustrations are vibrant, inclusive, thoughtful, and perfectly matched to the story. They give young readers the visual cues they need to connect with the text, making Kikiara’s journey even more engaging. Onikosi’s writing prowess doesn’t just decorate the pages; the illustrations support the storytelling, ensuring that kids can see and feel what the words are describing.

What Happens When I Read shines through for its celebration of diversity. When Kikiara talks about people and places, you see them come to life on the page. You see people from different walks of life. It’s not a book meant only for a group of children. It’s a story that shows everyone belongs, and it helps kids understand early that kindness, respect, and fairness matter, no matter the skin colour.

This book weaves in learning so naturally. Kids are introduced to people, facts, and new ideas almost without realising it. The bolded vocabulary words are a great example: they’re highlighted, explained in context, and seamlessly blended into the narrative. So children are learning new words in context without even realising they’re being taught. It doesn’t break the flow at all; it just makes the reading richer.

An impressive element that makes this book stand out is its activities section. At the end of the story, there are activities. A word search, for example, that keeps kids engaged even after the story is over. So instead of closing the book and walking away, children get to interact with what they just read, which makes the whole experience more fun and memorable.

Beyond all these, what makes this book special is how fully we see the world through Kikiara’s eyes. We see her standing up for herself, standing up for others, asking questions, describing occupations and places with clarity, and most of all, sharing how deeply reading matters to her. It’s not just about knowledge—it’s about confidence, imagination, and identity.

In a world where kids spend so much time in front of screens, a book like this is exactly what we need to encourage them to cultivate a real love for reading. Onikosi’s attempt to capture the endless benefits of reading would delight a reluctant and avid reader. So, whether you’ve got a child or adult who has lost their zest for reading, this book poses a great reminder that reading can be fun.