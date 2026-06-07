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Filmhouse Cinemas Announces Winner of Skit2Screen Season 2 Talent Discovery Initiative

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Filmhouse Cinemas Announces Winner of Skit2Screen Season 2 Talent Discovery Initiative

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Winifred Wessels, Head of Marketing, Filmhouse Cinemas, Adenigba Oreofe and Chuka Okonkwo, Marketing Manager, FilmOne Entertainment

Filmhouse Cinemas, one of West Africa’s premium cinema chain leading in innovation, access, and experience, is pleased to announce the winner of Skit2Screen Season 2, its talent discovery initiative designed to identify emerging acting talent within Nigeria’s digital creator landscape.

The second edition of the initiative concluded with a standout performance selected through an industry-led review process conducted by the FilmOne Studios Head of Production, Barbara Babarinsa. The evaluation focused on screen presence, emotional delivery, and authenticity, in line with established Nollywood screen performance standards.

Skit2Screen continues to position Filmhouse Cinemas as a bridge between Nigeria’s digital creator community and Nollywood screen opportunities, reinforcing its commitment to discovering and supporting emerging talent.
Adenigba Oreofe, the Season 2 winner, received a ₦500,000 cash prize in recognition of an outstanding screen performance and will also have the opportunity to feature in a production by FilmOne Studios.

Speaking on the initiative, Winifred Wessels, Head of Marketing at Filmhouse Cinemas, said:

“At Filmhouse Cinemas, Skit2Screen reflects our commitment to building a structured and sustainable pipeline for discovering, nurturing, and elevating the next generation of Nollywood screen talent from Nigeria’s vibrant creator landscape.”

Barbara Babarinsa, Head of Production at FilmOne Studios, added:

“The quality of entries this season reflects the growing depth of talent within Nigeria’s digital space. Skit2Screen provides a valuable bridge between online creativity and professional screen storytelling, and we are excited about the talent emerging through this initiative.”

Skit2Screen Season 2 further strengthens Filmhouse Cinemas’ role in shaping the future of Nigerian screen entertainment through talent discovery and development.

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