Dettol Nigeria Unveils Nationwide Consumer Challenge to Promote Everyday Hygiene

Dettol, has opened entries for the “Dettol Original 12hrs Protection Challenge,” a nationwide consumer storytelling competition encouraging Nigerians to adopt consistent hygiene habits.

Running from 13 July to 15 August, the challenge invites Nigerians to create and share a 60 second video on Instagram, featuring a bar of Dettol Original Soap and telling their personal Dettol story. The competition offers participants the chance to be among 25 consumers who win a range of exciting prizes. For those interested, more details can be found on the brand’s Instagram page.

Through this initiative, Dettol aims to spotlight the real experiences and memories that have connected generations of Nigerians with the brand, while encouraging meaningful conversations around everyday protection, hygiene, and family wellbeing.

Speaking on the challenge and the broader campaign, Boma Harrison, Marketing Director, Reckitt West Africa, said,

“Every day, Nigerians are exposed to germs as they commute, work, attend school and carry out their daily activities. The ‘12 Hour Protective Shield’ campaign is our way of reminding and encouraging people to make hygiene a consistent part of their everyday routines. With regular use, Dettol Original supports the skin’s natural germ fighters for 12 hours. We want Nigerians to go about their daily routines with confidence, knowing they are protected every step of the way.”

The challenge builds on the wider Dettol “12 Hour Protective Shield” campaign. It centers on Dettol Original Antibacterial Bar Soap which provides a 12-hour protective shield. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), proper hygiene can reduce diarrheal diseases by up to 30% and acute respiratory infections by up to 17%, underscoring the importance of consistent hygiene in preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

The campaign’s rollout also coincides with Nigeria’s current rainy season, which has already brought heavy flooding to Lagos and several other states. Health experts have repeatedly warned that contaminated floodwater raises the risk of cholera, typhoid and other waterborne illnesses in its aftermath. Against this backdrop, Dettol Original Soap takes on added relevance for Nigerians navigating the season.

For decades, Dettol has championed hygiene education and encouraged behaviors that help prevent the spread of germs. By inviting consumers to share personal stories of protection, care and everyday hygiene, the “12 Hour Protective Shield” campaign and its consumer challenge seek to celebrate the role Dettol has played in Nigerian households for generations while inspiring healthier habits for the future.

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