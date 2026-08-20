Connect with us

Scoop Sports

Patrick Vieira Returns to His Senegalese Roots as New Head Coach of the Teranga Lions

Inspired Music Scoop

This Is History! Angélique Kidjo Becomes First African Musician With a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Movies & TV Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: From Chef and Model to Season 11’s New Head of House, Meet Abi

Beauty Scoop Style

Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid Premiere Gown Is All Teal, Shells & Mermaid Glamour | See Photos

Scoop Style

Bonang Matheba Takes on Afro Dandyism in Oversized Grey Tailoring at the 2026 SAMAs

Movies & TV Scoop

BBNaija Season 11 Week 3 Recap: Ships Sailed, Ships Sank and Neche Walked Out!

Movies & TV Scoop

Abi Takes Over as Big Brother Naija Season 11 Week 4 Head of House

Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

Funke Akindele’s First Fives: Celebrity Crush, First Audition, ₦1B Box Office & More

Living Scoop Sweet Spot

“There Is a Sweetness in Being Called Father”: Lateef Adedimeji Reflects on the Gift of His Three Sons

Music Scoop

5 New Albums to Listen to This Week: Ayra Starr, Kunmie, Nathaniel Bassey, Greatman Takit & Davido

Scoop

Patrick Vieira Returns to His Senegalese Roots as New Head Coach of the Teranga Lions

Arsenal legend and 1998 World Cup winner Patrick Vieira has been appointed head coach of Senegal, returning to the country where he was born for his first international management role.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira lifting the Premier League trophy at Highbury

Patrick Vieira celebrating with the Premier League trophy as Arsenal captain. Photo Credit: Patrick Vieira/Instagram 

African football has just witnessed a major headline move as the Senegalese Football Federation appointed Patrick Vieira as the new head coach of the Senegal men’s national team. The former Arsenal legendary captain and World Cup winner officially steps in to succeed Pape Thiaw following Senegal’s round of 32 departure at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The appointment feels like a poetic full-circle moment for the 50-year-old manager. Born Patrick Paul Vieira on 23 June 1976 in Dakar, Senegal, he spent his early childhood years in the West African nation before relocating to France at eight years old. Although he went on to represent France across an illustrious senior international playing career, his roots in Dakar remained deep.

Reflecting on his heritage in an interview with The Athletic, Vieira noted, “I was born and grew up in Senegal. My education, my family, the Senegalese culture, the African culture, that is all part of me.” For the Senegalese Football Federation, welcoming him back is about far more than nostalgia. The federation confirmed that this move represents a “strategic choice marking a new stage in the FSF’s desire to establish a high-level technical structure fully aligned with our country’s sporting ambitions.”

Patrick Vieira playing for Inter Milan in Serie A during a match on the pitch

Patrick Vieira in action for Inter Milan during his Serie A spell from 2006 to 2010. Photo Credit: Patrick Vieira/Instagram 

Before stepping into the dugout, Vieira carved out a reputation as one of the finest central midfielders in modern football history. Starting his professional journey at AS Cannes in 1993, where he wore the captain’s armband at just 19, he had a brief stint at AC Milan before sealing an iconic move to Arsenal in 1996. Over nine memorable seasons in North London, he drove the Gunners to three Premier League titles and four FA Cups, famously captaining the legendary 2003–04 “Invincibles” team through an entire unbeaten league campaign.

He later added more silverware across elite European clubs, winning a Serie A title at Juventus, four consecutive league titles at Inter Milan, and lifting the 2011 FA Cup with Manchester City. On the international stage, Vieira earned 107 caps for France, helping Les Bleus win the 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2000.

Patrick Vieira smiling and hugging former teammate Santi Cazorla at a stadium

Patrick Vieira embracing former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla during a match visit at Real Oviedo’s stadium. Photo Credit: Patrick Vieira/Instagram 

Transitioning from the pitch to the technical bench in 2011, Vieira learned his managerial craft within Manchester City’s youth setup before taking charge of Major League Soccer side New York City FC in 2016. His coaching path subsequently saw him take the reins at French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, guide English Premier League outfit Crystal Palace to an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, oversee operations at RC Strasbourg, and most recently direct Italian Serie A side Genoa. Taking charge of Senegal marks his very first foray into international management, where he will be tasked with steering the Teranga Lions through the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and setting the course toward the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Patrick Vieira standing on the touchline as Genoa head coach in Serie A

Newly appointed Senegal head coach Patrick Vieira dressed in a blue jacket with the Genoa crest during his time managing the Italian Serie A side. Photo Credit: Patrick Vieira/Instagram 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php