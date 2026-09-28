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Colour, Denim and Aso-Oke: The Women of Black Market Turned Up for the Historic Premiere

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Colour, Denim and Aso-Oke: The Women of Black Market Turned Up for the Historic Premiere

Scarlet Gomez, Teniola Aladese, Omowunmi Dada, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, and Susan Pwajok served bold denim, statement Aso-Oke, and vibrant colour at the historic Black Market premiere.
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Susan Pwajok, Omowunmi Dada, and Scar

Susan Pwajok, Omowunmi Dada, and Scarlet Gomez serving red-carpet style moments at the historic Black Market movie premiere.

Over 51,000 people were gathered at the premiere of Black Market over the weekend, people who gathered to make history, and history they made, breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest audience at a film premiere.

But did you see the way the women of Black Market turned up? They came dressed for the occasion, and we mean gorgeously dressed, in some of the most colourful and interesting looks at the historic premiere at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

Scarlet Gomez got us started in deep indigo denim, giving the classic two-piece suit a completely different feel. Her cropped jacket came with wide rolled lapels, oversized gold grommets and eyelet cutouts, while the matching wide-leg trousers carried the same gold hardware. She kept the denim theme going with a dark denim beret, worn at an angle over her straight platinum-blonde hair, and finished with a textured metallic clutch.

Scarlet Gomez wearing a cropped indigo denim jacket with gold eyelets and wide-leg trousers paired with a dark denim beret.

Scarlet Gomez in a gold-embellished indigo denim two-piece suit and matching beret at the Black Market movie premiere. Photo Credit: Scarlet Gomez/Instagram 

From deep indigo, we moved straight into a much brighter colour story as Teniola Aladese arrived in white and deep magenta. Her one-shoulder crop top featured a twisted sculpted front, while the loose-fitting magenta trousers fell into a relaxed shape before being tucked into knee-high black leather stiletto boots. Cascading auburn curls, a waist chain and stacked gold cuffs added a few more details without taking away from the strong colour combination.

Teniola Aladese wearing a white twisted crop top, deep magenta trousers, and black knee-high leather boots

Teniola Aladese in a white asymmetrical crop top and slubbed magenta trousers tucked into black leather stiletto boots. Photo Credit: Teniola Aladese/Instagram 

Then there was Omowunmi Dada in sky blue and black, giving us another completely different take on red-carpet dressing. Her cropped long-sleeve top featured exaggerated shoulder pads, with black geometric appliqués running across the chest and down the sleeves. She paired it with high-waisted, textured black wide-leg trousers, then finished with tinted sunglasses, a black crocodile-embossed clutch and pointed-toe heels.

Omowunmi Dada wearing a sky-blue long-sleeve crop top with exaggerated black shoulder pads and black wide-leg trousers.

Omowunmi Dada in a sky-blue cropped top with black geometric shoulder accents and wide-leg trousers. Photo Credit: Omowunmi Dada/Instagram 

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman also played with the idea of dressing up familiar pieces, this time bringing Aso-Oke into the mix. She wore loose blue utility trousers made from the traditional fabric, with silver contrast panels running down the sides. A blue-and-white pinstriped shirt, knotted over a black base, kept the upper half relaxed, while sculpted finger waves, gold drop earrings and metallic strappy heels gave the outfit its finishing touches.

Linda Ejiofor Suleiman wearing a knotted pinstriped shirt, blue Aso-Oke utility trousers, and finger waves

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman pairing a blue-and-white pinstriped knotted shirt with blue Aso-Oke utility trousers at the Black Market movie premiere. Photo Credit: Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman/Instagram 

And just when we thought we had seen every colour combination for the night, Susan Pwajok arrived in orange and turquoise. She wore a cropped light-orange long-sleeve shirt over a red lace bralette, pairing it with a bright turquoise knit fringe skirt covered in long tassel strands. Her soft auburn waves, turquoise cross pendant necklace and embellished silver star heels completed the look.

Susan Pwajok wearing an orange cropped shirt, red lace bralette, and turquoise tassel fringe skirt.

Susan Pwajok in an orange cropped shirt and bright turquoise fringe skirt at the Black Market movie premiere. Photo Credit: Susan Pwajok/Instagram 

With Black Market making Guinness World Records history at its Lagos premiere, the women of the film had their own fashion story unfolding on the red carpet. From Scarlet Gomez’s indigo denim and Teniola Aladese’s magenta trousers to Omowunmi Dada’s sky-blue tailoring, Linda Ejiofor Sulaiman’s Aso-Oke trousers and Susan Pwajok’s orange-and-turquoise look, there was plenty of colour to take in.

Susan Pwajok, Omowunmi Dada, and Scar

Susan Pwajok, Omowunmi Dada, and Scarlet Gomez serving red-carpet style moments at the historic Black Market movie premiere.

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