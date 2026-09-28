Colour, Denim and Aso-Oke: The Women of Black Market Turned Up for the Historic Premiere

Over 51,000 people were gathered at the premiere of Black Market over the weekend, people who gathered to make history, and history they made, breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest audience at a film premiere.

But did you see the way the women of Black Market turned up? They came dressed for the occasion, and we mean gorgeously dressed, in some of the most colourful and interesting looks at the historic premiere at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

Scarlet Gomez got us started in deep indigo denim, giving the classic two-piece suit a completely different feel. Her cropped jacket came with wide rolled lapels, oversized gold grommets and eyelet cutouts, while the matching wide-leg trousers carried the same gold hardware. She kept the denim theme going with a dark denim beret, worn at an angle over her straight platinum-blonde hair, and finished with a textured metallic clutch.

From deep indigo, we moved straight into a much brighter colour story as Teniola Aladese arrived in white and deep magenta. Her one-shoulder crop top featured a twisted sculpted front, while the loose-fitting magenta trousers fell into a relaxed shape before being tucked into knee-high black leather stiletto boots. Cascading auburn curls, a waist chain and stacked gold cuffs added a few more details without taking away from the strong colour combination.

Then there was Omowunmi Dada in sky blue and black, giving us another completely different take on red-carpet dressing. Her cropped long-sleeve top featured exaggerated shoulder pads, with black geometric appliqués running across the chest and down the sleeves. She paired it with high-waisted, textured black wide-leg trousers, then finished with tinted sunglasses, a black crocodile-embossed clutch and pointed-toe heels.

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman also played with the idea of dressing up familiar pieces, this time bringing Aso-Oke into the mix. She wore loose blue utility trousers made from the traditional fabric, with silver contrast panels running down the sides. A blue-and-white pinstriped shirt, knotted over a black base, kept the upper half relaxed, while sculpted finger waves, gold drop earrings and metallic strappy heels gave the outfit its finishing touches.

And just when we thought we had seen every colour combination for the night, Susan Pwajok arrived in orange and turquoise. She wore a cropped light-orange long-sleeve shirt over a red lace bralette, pairing it with a bright turquoise knit fringe skirt covered in long tassel strands. Her soft auburn waves, turquoise cross pendant necklace and embellished silver star heels completed the look.