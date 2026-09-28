PodFest Naija 2026 Unites Creators and Brands for Nigeria’s Biggest Storytelling Festival

PodFest Naija – A Festival of Stories, returned for its second edition on Friday, September 25, bringing together more than 3,000 attendees, 50+ storytellers, creators, podcasters, brands, policymakers, industry leaders and everyday Nigerians for a day dedicated to conversations, collaboration, creativity and learning.

Curated by The Muvmnt Studio, the storytelling platform of AT3 – The Muvmnt Agency, in partnership with Eventful Nigeria, the 2026 edition built on the success of its inaugural festival with a clear belief: behind every platform is a person, and behind every person is a story.

Across six themed stages : Life, Love, Culture, Money, Health and Brands, PodFest Naija created a dynamic space for Nigerians to examine the experiences that shape how they live, love, work, create, build businesses, navigate challenges and imagine the future.

The festival also introduced the Citizen Stage, bringing the everyday experiences and concerns of Nigerians directly into the heart of the programme and creating an unusual meeting point between everyday voices and some of the country’s most influential storytellers.

A major highlight of the festival was the participation of His Excellency, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, who delivered a keynote address examining the economic significance of Nigeria’s creative sector and the growing role of technology in how Nigerian culture is created, distributed and exported.

“Lagos is now telling its own story. The podcasters, the filmmakers, the musicians, the writers, the designers, the developers and the entrepreneurs in this room have turned a Lagos microphone into a global broadcast,” Hamzat said. “When a young man in Surulere records a conversation in his bedroom and it is streamed in Houston, in London or in Nairobi by the weekend, that is not just content. That is export. That is soft power. That is the Lagos economy speaking to the world in its own voice,” He added.

Speaking on the second edition, Tosin Adefeko, Convener of PodFest Naija and CEO of AT3 Resources – The Muvmnt Agency, said:

“The festival was created to move the conversation beyond content and platforms to the people and experiences behind them. We needed a convergence. A place where creators, storytellers, brands, policymakers, industry leaders and, most importantly, everyday people could come together and talk about the one thing we all have in common: our lived experiences.

Behind every podcast is a person. Behind every microphone is a life. Behind every creator is a journey. And behind every seemingly successful person is a story you probably haven’t heard.”

One of the festival’s most anticipated moments was The Uncovered Series, where Adefeko sat down with award-winning filmmaker, actress and producer Funke Akindele for a candid conversation that went beyond the awards, box-office records and public image to explore the purpose, sacrifice, resilience, creativity and reinvention behind her journey.

The conversation reflected the central philosophy of PodFest Naija: that the most valuable part of a public story is often the part audiences do not see.

The festival also unveiled The Next Big Podcaster, an initiative of The Muvmnt Studio created to discover, develop and spotlight emerging voices with the potential to shape the future of podcasting in Nigeria.

Proudly sponsored by Afrinvest and Yolly, the initiative brought together a new generation of storytellers and culminated in Clement Akintade being announced live on stage as the winner.

The initiative forms part of The Muvmnt Studio’s broader commitment to building a pipeline for emerging storytellers and creating opportunities for young Nigerians to turn creativity and passion into sustainable careers.

PodFest Naija 2026 also celebrated established voices through the PodFest Hall of Fame, recognizing individuals whose work, stories and contributions have helped shape Nigeria’s creative and cultural landscape.

The festival brought together a diverse mix of storytellers and cultural voices including Joro Olomofin, Toolz Oniru-Demuren, Ify Mogekwu, Dr. Morenike Molehin, Francesca Uriri, Anthony Wolve, Grace Ofure, Tosin Olaseinde, Rufai Oseni, Fisayo Soyombo, Babajide Ogunsanwo, Joseph Edgar, Khadijah Okunnu, Dr. Foy and Masoyinbo, among others.

Their conversations crossed generations, industries and genres, reinforcing a central message of the festival: storytelling is not simply about what is said into a microphone. It is about identity, memory, ambition, struggle, culture and the experiences that connect us.

Beyond conversations, PodFest Naija 2026 was deliberately designed to connect storytelling with opportunity.

The programme featured live podcast recordings, monetisation masterclasses, creator conversations, practical learning sessions and platforms for emerging talent, reflecting the increasingly important role of storytelling within Nigeria’s wider creative economy.

The festival provided a meeting point where creators could engage brands, storytellers could learn from industry leaders, emerging talent could find new opportunities, and audiences could participate in conversations that often remain outside traditional conference spaces.

The 2026 edition was supported by leading brands and organisations that continue to recognize the intersection of storytelling, culture, creativity and consumer engagement.

The Place, Yolly, Meta, MTN, DNIL, Afrinvest, Page International Finance Company, Lebara, Sahara Foundation, UAC, Coca-Cola, Crown Flour Mills, Beloxxi, Fan Milk and Eve Essentials supported the festival, with Dashboard Innovations and Clover joining as strategic partners.

Their participation reflected the growing role of brands in supporting platforms that create meaningful connections with audiences through culture and authentic storytelling.

For The Muvmnt Studio, PodFest Naija is ultimately about more than podcasting. It is about creating a space where Nigeria can hear itself across generations, industries, communities and experiences.

From the creator with a microphone to the entrepreneur building a business, the policymaker shaping the ecosystem, the brand telling its story, and the everyday Nigerian navigating life, PodFest Naija provides a platform for experiences that might otherwise remain unheard.

As Adefeko puts it: “Everybody has a story. Tell your own.”

Every voice carries a story. Every story carries an experience. And when those experiences come together, they can shape how a generation sees itself.

PodFest Naija will continue to build that convergence, a platform for creativity, collaboration, innovation and learning, and a growing home for the stories that deserve to be heard, remembered and carried beyond borders.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for PodFest Naija 2026