LEAD Camp 2026 Brings Together 360 Girls Through Junior Achievement Nigeria, Cummins Partnership

Empowering the next generation of female leaders took centre stage as Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), in partnership with Cummins, successfully held the 2026 edition of its flagship Leadership, Empowerment, Achievement and Development Program – LEAD Camp.

Themed “Her Voice. Her Vision. Her Future,” the two-day leadership camp equipped 360 girls from 11 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, with the confidence, leadership skills, and future-ready competencies needed to thrive. Participants engaged in transformative sessions on artificial intelligence, leadership, personal branding, health and wellbeing, and vision planning, led by accomplished women across diverse industries.

The camp opened with welcome remarks from Mrs Titi Akinsanmi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Junior Achievement Nigeria, and a globally recognised technology policy leader, alongside Mr Oladipupo Olabode, a representative of Cummins.

Through the camp, participants explored a wide range of topics designed to prepare them for leadership. Sessions covered confident leadership, personal branding, resilience, artificial intelligence and future readiness, health and wellbeing, and intentional goal-setting, with practical exercises on a vision board.

A significant highlight was featuring LEAD Camp alumna Laure Tijani, who shared her remarkable journey of overcoming barriers to education to earn life-changing academic opportunities. Encouraging participants to believe in themselves regardless of their circumstances, Laure reminded the girls that resilience, determination, and a willingness to seize opportunities can transform lives. Her return as a speaker reflects LEAD Camp’s lasting impact, demonstrating how yesterday’s participant can become today’s mentor and role model.

Reflecting on her experience at LEAD Camp 2026, Owolafe Esther, a participant from Ondo State, said:

“I’ve learnt that I need to start building the skills I want to have now, not later. LEAD Camp made me believe that whatever I set my mind to do, I can achieve it.”

Similarly, Mabel Danjuma, a participant from Kaduna State, said:

“LEAD Camp reminded me that my voice matters and that my future matters too. After the vision board session, I left with a clearer picture of the future I want and the confidence to make it a reality.”

Another highlight of the camp was the inauguration of participants into 10 Million African Girls (10MAG), an initiative by Junior Achievement Africa that connects the girls to a wider network of counterparts across Africa and ensures that their leadership journey continues beyond the camp through mentorship, collaboration, and available opportunities.

Speaking on her experience coordinating the program, Mariam Suleiman said:

“Executing LEAD Camp for the first time was both challenging and incredibly rewarding. It showed me that the real work of transforming lives happens long before the program begins, through planning, collaboration, and a shared commitment to creating meaningful experiences for every girl. More importantly, it reinforced the very message we hope every participant leaves with: that they are capable of achieving anything they set their hearts and minds to.”

A representative from Cummins, the official partner for LEAD Camp 2026, said:

“At Cummins, we are committed to building stronger communities by expanding access to education, skills development, and opportunities that help individuals thrive. Through our Corporate Responsibility programs, including Cummins Powers Women and Cummins READY, we invest in initiatives that equip young people with the confidence, capabilities, and support they need to reach their full potential. We are proud to support initiatives like LEAD Camp that unlock potential, inspire future leaders, and empower young women to create positive change in their communities.”

Speaking on the impact of LEAD Camp, Head, Marketing & Communications, Junior Achievement Nigeria, Tobiloba Olaosun, said:

“For over 20 years, we have empowered young Nigerian girls through interactive bootcamps that help them envision and pursue a future of possibility. This year’s LEAD Camp, made possible with the support of Cummins, continues that legacy. The feedback from participants reflects a tangible reawakening, greater confidence, clearer aspirations, and a strengthened belief in what they can achieve. From alumnae like Orode Uduaghan, Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on SME Development, Nkechi Eze, founder of Aso Ebi Bella, and Laure Tijani, an ALU scholarship recipient, to the girls shaping their own journeys today, we are proud to see the emergence of more confident and capable leading ladies.”

She added that the expectation is to create a ripple effect beyond the 360 girls participating in the program. Through the 10MAG community, the girls will gain access to opportunities, networks, and support that can ease their transition beyond secondary education and help them pursue their aspirations, creating lasting impact across their communities and Nigeria.

LEAD Camp is one of Junior Achievement Nigeria’s flagship leadership development programs for girls, designed to inspire confidence, strengthen leadership capacity, and equip participants with the knowledge, networks, and skills needed to become changemakers. Through mentorship, experiential learning, and exposure to accomplished female leaders, the program continues to empower girls to realise their potential and contribute meaningfully to society.



About Junior Achievement Nigeria

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) is part of Junior Achievement Worldwide, the world’s oldest and largest non-profit economic education organization operating in over 100 countries. They have impacted over 2 million students across Nigeria by fostering creativity and innovation, preparing the next generation of Nigerian leaders to drive economic change. JAN is dedicated to empowering youths in financial literacy, work readiness, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy through experiential, hands-on programs. For more information, visit www.janigeria.org.

Additional information can be found at www.ja-nigeria.org | X: @janigeria | LinkedIn: | Instagram: @janigeria YouTube: | Facebook.

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