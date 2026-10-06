From Agbara Nla to Black Market: 5 Nollywood Movies to Watch in Cinemas This October

There is plenty to choose from at the Nigerian box office this month, with October’s Nollywood cinema slate moving between spiritual battles, gritty thrillers, Lagos comedy and a sweeping historical drama.

Familiar names are taking on roles both in front of and behind the camera, bringing very different stories to the big screen. Whether you prefer a story rooted in faith, a film that keeps you guessing or a good dose of Nigerian humour, these five films offer very different reasons to make a trip to the cinema this month.

Here are five Nollywood movies showing in Nigerian cinemas this October.

Agbara Nla: The Return

Fans of Mount Zion Film Ministries will recognise the name Agbara Nla, but Agbara Nla: The Return gives the 1993 classic a new theatrical treatment for a contemporary audience. Following its preview run, the film revisits the spiritual battle at the heart of the original while exploring legacy, redemption and the unseen forces affecting families in modern Nigeria.

Mike Bamiloye, Damilola Mike–Bamiloye, Joshua Bamiloye and Aanu Kolade lead the cast, with Mike Bamiloye credited as writer. Damilola Mike–Bamiloye and Joshua “JayMikee” Bamiloye direct, while Mount Zion Film Ministries serves as producer.

Black Market

Black Market takes audiences into the dangerous side of urban survival, where underground networks, economic pressure and difficult choices collide. The gritty thriller stars Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor– Suleiman, Ibrahim Yekini (Itele), Taye Arimoro, Omowunmi Dada, Teniola Aladese, Scarlet Gomez, Andrew Bunting and Susan Pwajok, with Abdul Tijani–Ahmed and Fatimah Binta Gimsay credited as writers.

Gimsay also directs the film, while Nora Awolowo produces. Before its nationwide cinema release, Black Market made headlines after its screening at Tafawa Balewa Square, where the production set a Guinness World Record for the largest film screening attendance in a single location.

Star Lomo

For something lighter, Star Lomo brings Kamo State’s street comedy to the big screen. The comedy-drama follows an ambitious local personality navigating neighbourhood rivalries, unexpected challenges and the funny complications that come with trying to make a name for himself. Akinyoola “Kamo State” Ayoola stars alongside Ibrahim Chatta, Abiola Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Kayode Jnr. Ojuolape and Peller. Kamo State also wrote the film and produced it under Kamo State Productions, while Kayode Kasum directs.

No Fury

Coming to cinemas on 23 October, No Fury leans into psychological suspense, betrayal and revenge. The story centres on a seemingly happy couple whose life begins to unravel after a hidden betrayal comes to light, setting off a chain of events that pushes their relationships and loyalties to the limit. Jim Iyke, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Lilian Esoro, Tina Mba, Jide Awobona, Nosa Rex and Prisca Okeke star in the film. Akay Mason and his team are credited as writers, Mason directs, and Akay Mason Productions produces.

King Kosoko: The Battle for Lagos

King Kosoko: The Battle for Lagos takes audiences back to 19th-century Lagos for a historical story centred on Oba Kosoko and his fight to protect his sovereignty amid external pressure and internal political rivalries. Femi Adebayo plays Oba Kosoko, with Odunlade Adekola as Oba Akintoye, alongside Jide Kosoko, Gabriel Afolayan, Femi Branch and Tina Mba. Adebayo Tijani and his team wrote the film, Tijani directs, and the production is backed by Ayo Ajayi, Segun Olojo–Kosoko and Teqsus Studios.