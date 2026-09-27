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Nollywood’s Black Market Sets Guinness World Record With 51,000+ Moviegoers in Lagos

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Nollywood’s Black Market Sets Guinness World Record With 51,000+ Moviegoers in Lagos

Nollywood crime thriller Black Market sets a Guinness World Record with over 51,000 moviegoers attending its historic premiere at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.
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Director Fatimah Binta Gimsay, producer Nora Awolowo, and lead actors Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Scarlet Gomez, and Omowunmi Dada of the Guinness World Record-breaking Nollywood film Black Market

Director Fatimah Binta Gimsay, producer Nora Awolowo, and key cast members of the Guinness World Record-making Nollywood crime thriller Black Market. Photo Credit: Nora Awolowo/Instagram

Nollywood has just made a Guinness World Record!

On Saturday, 26th September 2026, the crime thriller Black Market became the most-attended single-location film screening in global history. Over 51,000 moviegoers gathered at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos for the historic premiere, breaking the 2015 record of 43,624 attendees held by the Filipino film Felix Manalo at the Philippine Arena.

The monumental outdoor gathering drew a mix of political dignitaries and screen stars to share in the milestone. Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture Toke Benson were in attendance, along with the cast of the film, Lateef Adedimeji, Linda EjioforSuleiman, Scarlet Gomez, Omowunmi Dada, Uzor Arukwe, Ibrahim Yekini (Itele D Icon), Susan Pwajok, Teniola Aladese, Taye Arimoro, and Mike Afolarin.

The movie that brought everyone together focuses on market women running a cross-border fuel-smuggling operation, whose lives take a dangerous turn when a rival gang gets involved. Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman plays Zimuzo, Scarlet Gomez stars as Aramide, and Omowunmi Dada takes on the role of Adesua, leading a cast featuring Tomiwa Tegbe, Andrew Yaw Bunting, Shamz Garuba, and Adeoluwa Akintoba.

Directed by Fatimah Binta Gimsay in her feature directorial debut and co-written with Abdul TijaniAhmed, the record-setting film was produced by Nora Awolowo through Rixel Studios alongside Signet Ring Studios, Switch Visuals Production, and FilmOne Studios. Following its historic night at TBS, Black Market is now preparing for its nationwide theatrical release.

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