Nairobi 2029: World Athletics Championships Are Coming to Africa for the First Time

It is official, and track and field enthusiasts across the continent have every reason to cheer: the World Athletics Championships are finally heading to African soil! Following a historic decision at the 242nd World Athletics Council Meeting in Budapest, Nairobi, Kenya has been selected as the official host city for the 2029 edition. This landmark victory makes Kenya the very first African nation to host the premier global track and field showpiece, beating out formidable competing bids from major global capitals including London, Rome, and Munich.

The decision marks a historic triumph for a country whose athletic record is etched into global sporting history. From pioneering distance legends like Kipchoge Keino and Henry Rono to modern icons such as double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, middle-distance queen Faith Kipyegon, and sprint record-holder Ferdinand Omanyala, Kenya has long been the beating heart of athletics excellence.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe highlighted the significance of the award during the official announcement, stating:

Nairobi presented a compelling and emotional bid, and taking the World Athletics Championships to Africa for the first time will be historic. Kenya is one of the great athletics nations. The sport is woven into the fabric of the country. Nairobi has demonstrated emphatically that this is their moment.

The main events will take place at the iconic Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, which is currently undergoing state-of-the-art upgrades ahead of co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The venue boasts a proven track record, having hosted the 2017 World U18 Championships and the 2021 World U20 Championships.

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, welcomed the milestone decision, noting:

This is a moment of pride for Kenya and the entire African continent. Hosting the 2029 World Athletics Championships gives the world a front-row seat to experience a nation where running is deeply connected to our identity.

That sentiment is backed by serious numbers. According to World Athletics fan research, 68% of Kenyans rate their interest in athletics as high—nearly double the global average of 39%—making Kenya the single most athletics-interested market surveyed. Beyond topping global engagement charts and driving massive social media following, Kenya’s track record is unmatched. As the second-most-successful nation in World Athletics Championships history, the country proved its dominance once again at Tokyo 25 by finishing second on the medal table with seven gold medals and 11 medals overall. With that level of local devotion and world-class talent, Nairobi 2029 is set to be a home-soil spectacle like no other.