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Nairobi 2029: World Athletics Championships Are Coming to Africa for the First Time

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Nairobi 2029: World Athletics Championships Are Coming to Africa for the First Time

Nairobi, Kenya, will host the 2029 World Athletics Championships at Kasarani Stadium, marking the first time the global track and field showpiece will take place on African soil.
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Eliud Kipchoge crossing the finish line to win his first Olympic marathon gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Eliud Kipchoge crossing the finish line to win his first Olympic marathon gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Photo Credit: Eliud Kipchoge/Instagram

It is official, and track and field enthusiasts across the continent have every reason to cheer: the World Athletics Championships are finally heading to African soil! Following a historic decision at the 242nd World Athletics Council Meeting in Budapest, Nairobi, Kenya has been selected as the official host city for the 2029 edition. This landmark victory makes Kenya the very first African nation to host the premier global track and field showpiece, beating out formidable competing bids from major global capitals including London, Rome, and Munich.

The decision marks a historic triumph for a country whose athletic record is etched into global sporting history. From pioneering distance legends like Kipchoge Keino and Henry Rono to modern icons such as double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, middle-distance queen Faith Kipyegon, and sprint record-holder Ferdinand Omanyala, Kenya has long been the beating heart of athletics excellence.

Faith Kipyegon holding silver medal and Beatrice Chebet holding gold medal wrapped in Kenyan flags at Tokyo 25 World Athletics Championships

Golden era: Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet showcase their 5,000m medals at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Photo Credit: World Athletics/Instagram 

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe highlighted the significance of the award during the official announcement, stating:

Nairobi presented a compelling and emotional bid, and taking the World Athletics Championships to Africa for the first time will be historic. Kenya is one of the great athletics nations. The sport is woven into the fabric of the country. Nairobi has demonstrated emphatically that this is their moment.

The main events will take place at the iconic Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, which is currently undergoing state-of-the-art upgrades ahead of co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The venue boasts a proven track record, having hosted the 2017 World U18 Championships and the 2021 World U20 Championships.

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Salim Mvurya, welcomed the milestone decision, noting:

This is a moment of pride for Kenya and the entire African continent. Hosting the 2029 World Athletics Championships gives the world a front-row seat to experience a nation where running is deeply connected to our identity.

African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala kneeling on the track in celebration after winning the Xiamen Wanda Diamond League 100m

Speed king: Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates his 100m victory at the 2026 Xiamen Wanda Diamond League. Photo Credit: Ferdinand Omanyala/Instagram 

That sentiment is backed by serious numbers. According to World Athletics fan research, 68% of Kenyans rate their interest in athletics as high—nearly double the global average of 39%—making Kenya the single most athletics-interested market surveyed. Beyond topping global engagement charts and driving massive social media following, Kenya’s track record is unmatched. As the second-most-successful nation in World Athletics Championships history, the country proved its dominance once again at Tokyo 25 by finishing second on the medal table with seven gold medals and 11 medals overall. With that level of local devotion and world-class talent, Nairobi 2029 is set to be a home-soil spectacle like no other.

Kenyan long-distance runners Beatrice Chebet and Faith Kipyegon jumping with Kenyan flags at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25

Double delight: Beatrice Chebet and Faith Kipyegon celebrate Kenya’s dominance in the 5,000m at Tokyo 25. Photo Credit: World Athletics/Instagram 

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