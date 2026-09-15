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Grace Owoola Is 96! The Eran Iya Oshogbo Star Celebrates With These Beautiful Portraits

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Grace Owoola Is 96! The Eran Iya Oshogbo Star Celebrates With These Beautiful Portraits

Veteran Nollywood actress Grace Owoola, famous for her iconic role as Iya Oshogbo in Eran Iya Oshogbo, turned 96 and marked the landmark milestone with a special photoshoot captured by photographer Oluwatosin Victoria.
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Grace Owoola looking directly at the camera in a pink gown, high green gele, and coral beads seated beside a black goat.

Grace Owoola looking regal at 96, styled in traditional Yoruba attire with coral beads and symbolic props honoring her star role in Eran Iya Oshogbo

Gen Zs, you might want to sit this one out—though you are more than welcome to stick around for some wholesome news! If you are a millennial or a proud member of Generation X who grew up glued to local television screens, the name Grace Owoola immediately brings back memories.

Famous for her role as Iya Oshogbo in the iconic Yoruba film Eran Iya Oshogbo, the veteran actress just turned 96. Of course, what is a landmark birthday without a photoshoot? To celebrate her 96th milestone, photographer Oluwatosin Victoria captured a set of portraits celebrating her incredible life and legacy.

Grace Owoola 96th Birthday Portrait in Sequined Maroon Lace

Grace Owoola marks her 96th birthday with a warm smile, styled in sequined maroon lace, a traditional black ipele, and multi-strand coral beads.

For decades, Grace Owoola graced the screen with performances that became part of an era of Nigerian theatre and television. Eran Iya Oshogbo remains one of the most talked-about classics in Yoruba film history, solidifying her status as a household name.

Naturally, her birthday portraits lean heavily into that rich heritage. In the primary set, Mama sits barefoot on sand, styled in a hot-pink buba and iro, a tall, structured emerald-green gele, and layers of blush-pink coral beads with a central pendant. Surrounding her are deep-red ti plant leaves and a live black goat tethered beside her chair—a brilliant nod to the legendary movie title that made her famous.

Veteran Yoruba actress Grace Owoola, famous as Iya Oshogbo, wearing a hot-pink buba and iro, and emerald green gele next to a black goat for her 96th birthday photoshoot.

Veteran Nollywood actress Grace Owoola (Iya Oshogbo) celebrates her 96th birthday in a hot-pink buba and iro, emerald green gele, and coral beads, accompanied by a live black goat in a nod to her iconic film role.

In another portrait, she smiles warmly in a sequined maroon outfit, paired with a dark patterned ipele draped over her shoulder and a matching headwrap.

Grace Owoola 96th Birthday Portrait in Sequined Maroon Lace

Grace Owoola marks her 96th birthday with a warm smile, styled in sequined maroon lace, a traditional black ipele, and multi-strand coral beads.

From memories of watching her on television to messages celebrating her longevity and career, the reactions have been filled with affection for the veteran actress. At 96, Grace Owoola remains a beloved figure in the history of Yoruba cinema, with her work continuing to connect generations of Nigerian audiences to an important era of indigenous storytelling.

Veteran Yoruba actress Grace Owoola, famous as Iya Oshogbo, wearing a hot-pink buba and iro, and emerald green gele next to a black goat for her 96th birthday photoshoot.

Veteran Nollywood actress Grace Owoola (Iya Oshogbo) celebrates her 96th birthday in a hot-pink buba and iro, emerald green gele, and coral beads, accompanied by a live black goat in a nod to her iconic film role.

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Photo Credit: Tee Boss Imagery/Instagram 

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