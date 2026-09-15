Grace Owoola Is 96! The Eran Iya Oshogbo Star Celebrates With These Beautiful Portraits

Gen Zs, you might want to sit this one out—though you are more than welcome to stick around for some wholesome news! If you are a millennial or a proud member of Generation X who grew up glued to local television screens, the name Grace Owoola immediately brings back memories.

Famous for her role as Iya Oshogbo in the iconic Yoruba film Eran Iya Oshogbo, the veteran actress just turned 96. Of course, what is a landmark birthday without a photoshoot? To celebrate her 96th milestone, photographer Oluwatosin Victoria captured a set of portraits celebrating her incredible life and legacy.

For decades, Grace Owoola graced the screen with performances that became part of an era of Nigerian theatre and television. Eran Iya Oshogbo remains one of the most talked-about classics in Yoruba film history, solidifying her status as a household name.

Naturally, her birthday portraits lean heavily into that rich heritage. In the primary set, Mama sits barefoot on sand, styled in a hot-pink buba and iro, a tall, structured emerald-green gele, and layers of blush-pink coral beads with a central pendant. Surrounding her are deep-red ti plant leaves and a live black goat tethered beside her chair—a brilliant nod to the legendary movie title that made her famous.

In another portrait, she smiles warmly in a sequined maroon outfit, paired with a dark patterned ipele draped over her shoulder and a matching headwrap.