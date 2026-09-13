“With an iPhone and a Corner of My Room”: Wisdom Kaye Receives Virgil Abloh Award at Harlem’s Fashion Row

Nigerian-American fashion creator and model Wisdom Kaye just picked up one of the night’s biggest honours at Harlem’s Fashion Row 19th Annual Fashion Show and Style Awards. Taking the stage at The Glasshouse in New York City to help kick off New York Fashion Week, he was presented with the Virgil Abloh Award, sponsored by LVMH. It was a massive moment for the digital star, celebrating his journey from filming fashion clips on a phone to being recognised by top global fashion leaders.

Standing at the podium in a navy double-breasted pinstripe suit paired with dark oversized glasses, Wisdom held his silver trophy and took a moment to reflect on how far he has come. He spoke openly about how wild it feels that his love for styling turned into a global movement:

I never thought that with an iPhone and a corner of my room that I’d inspire people all over the world. I never thought that my ideas were really that great. I never thought that my setup, that I kept shifting from house to house, would be enough to pioneer a new wave of video.

He also voiced deep gratitude for being able to navigate both the internet space and high fashion on his own terms:

And I’m incredibly fortunate. I’m immensely fortunate to be able to traverse both the digital and physical side of our industry, with the amount of corporeal autonomy that I have as well. And I also recognise that not everybody has the same privilege…

The evening, themed “Peace by Piece,” also saw music icon Erykah Badu take home the Fashion Icon Award and Brandon Blackwood named Designer of the Year. For Wisdom, accepting an award named in honour of the late Virgil Abloh marks a huge milestone for digital creators everywhere, proving how online innovation continues to pave new paths in global fashion.

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Photo Credit: Stacks Photography/Instagram