BN20: Looking Back at 20 Years of Impact with BN Do Good

As BellaNaija celebrates 20 years, it is easy to look back and count the headlines, the unforgettable red carpets, the viral cultural moments, and the millions of readers who have made BellaNaija a home. But when we look a little deeper, the true heartbeat of our story has always been the people, the communities, and the lives we have been privileged to touch along the way.

Celebrating two decades is not just about marking a corporate milestone; it is about honouring the community that has grown with us, showing up for one another, and seeing how a digital platform can make a difference beyond the screen.

That is how BN Do Good became such an important part of our story. Giving back at BellaNaija has never been an afterthought or a line item on a checklist. It is an extension of who we are. From taking children to the cinema for the first time to helping settle hospital bills so stranded mothers could finally take their babies home, the goal has always been simple: to use our platform to support people and communities that need it.

Through the BN Community Centre and ten years of hands-on initiatives, we have seen what can happen when empathy meets action.

As we celebrate #BN20, we take a walk down memory lane, looking back at the people, communities, and causes at the heart of BN Do Good through the years.

2014: Where It All Began

Our journey of hands-on impact officially kicked off with a day centred on childhood joy. Teaming up with Child Life-Line and Tripican, we treated thirty vulnerable children from residential and drop-in centres in Ikorodu and Ifako-Gbagada to a special Christmas outing. For many of the children, stepping into the cinema to watch Big Hero 6, sharing a warm meal, and unwrapping gifts was a day of firsts—a day where they could simply drop every care and just be kids.

That same year, we launched the BN Community Centre to turn our online reach into a lifeline for people in need. Together with our readers, we rallied around four-year-old Princess as she faced paralysis, and young Oluwaseyanu during her battle with leukaemia, helping to facilitate the financial support their families desperately needed.

2015: Carrying Joy Across the Water

Building on the work we began the previous year, we partnered with Slum2School Africa for their Christmas in a Box campaign, taking the festivities beyond the city centre. Together, we provided financial support and packed four hundred personalised gift boxes for children living in remote riverine communities across Epe, including Isaga, Emina, Ituoshun, and Yeguda. Watching boats loaded with presents make their way to these hard-to-reach islands reminded us that distance should never be a barrier to reaching a community that needs support.

2016: Meeting Families Right Where They Are

By 2016, under the official #BNDoGood banner, we decided to pull up a chair to the kitchen tables of everyday families carrying heavy burdens in silence. We spent time with Mrs Odume, a dedicated cleaner and mother of six earning just N10,000 a month, and Mama Faith, a mother working three jobs whose daughter was about to be barred from writing her exams over unpaid fees. By stepping in with food supplies and direct financial relief, we were able to lift a little weight off their shoulders, all while continuing our yearly support for Slum2School’s massive holiday outreach.

2017: Opening Doors for the Next Generation

As the years moved on, our focus expanded toward empowering young girls and driving education. Partnering with Girls Coding for their December to Remember initiative, our team spent time mentoring underprivileged girls, taking them on shopping trips for essentials, and providing bursaries for five young girls to stay in school and chase their dreams.

This was also a huge year of growth for our partners at Slum2School, as the Christmas drive expanded across five states to reach 10,000 children. At the same time, we launched BN Share Your Hustle, using our platform to give small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs across Nigeria free visibility to help their dreams take off.

2018: A Moment to Breathe for Caregivers and Food on the Table

In 2018, we turned our attention to the caregivers who spend every day putting others first. We hosted a dedicated pamper day for caregivers of children with special needs, treating parents to massages, body scrubs, makeovers, and a peaceful lunch where they could relax, connect, and take some time for themselves.

To end the year, we hit the ground with the Lagos Food Bank for a door-to-door outreach in Ago Egun, Bariga, walking through neighbourhoods to deliver festive food packages directly to family homes.

2019: Festive Feasts, Big Screens and National Advocacy

The year was all about spreading festive cheer far and wide. On day one of our holiday drive, we joined Lagos Food Bank in Olowolagba, Yaba, delivering food packages to one hundred residents, prioritising elderly community members, new mothers, and young children. On day two, we treated twenty-five students from Slum2School to a full VIP day—an MX4D screening of Jumanji: The Next Level at FilmHouse Cinemas, a delicious feast at Hard Rock Café, and custom gift bags packed just for them.

Beyond our hands-on events, BellaNaija Weddings teamed up with UNICEF for the #EndChildMarriage campaign, using our national reach to advocate for the safety, education, and rights of the girl child.

2020: Opening Hospital Gates and Restoring Hope

When 2020 brought unprecedented challenges to families everywhere, we decided to direct our support where it was needed most: healthcare relief. We partnered with the Social Welfare Department at the Lagos State General Hospital, Odan, to clear the outstanding medical bills of five patients. These were individuals who were fully recovered but trapped in the wards simply because they could not afford their subsidised bills. Being able to pay those costs and watch them walk out the hospital doors back home to their loved ones remains one of our most cherished memories.

2021: Celebrating the Strength of Women

For #BNDoGood2021, we spent meaningful time with the Mamamoni Empowerment Foundation, an organisation that equips widows and low-income women with financial skills and tools to build sustainable livelihoods. We brought food supplies to support their households, but more than that, we spent the afternoon celebrating their resilience, dancing with them, and reminding them to pour a little of that endless love back into themselves during the festive season.

2022: Restoring Dignity in Adamawa

In 2022, our outreach expanded up North. Collaborating with USAID and the RISE Project, we traveled to Adamawa State to deliver essential dignity and hygiene kits to vulnerable women and young girls. In regions facing complex challenges, providing access to basic personal care items is about so much more than hygiene—it is about health, safety, and upholding human dignity.

2023: Clean Water, Female Leadership and Community Support

Impact took on many beautiful shapes in 2023. Recognising a critical need for basic resources, we partnered with RESWAYE to fund a clean water borehole for the Akodo-Ise Community in Ibeju-Lekki, bringing safe water directly to the residents.

On the editorial front, we launched our Women in Politics and Governance campaign, putting a spotlight on female candidates running in Nigeria’s general elections to push for equal representation at the decision-making table. And as the year drew to a close, we wrapped up with a warm festive visit to the Folashade Olukoya Widows Group, sharing food, laughter, and seasonal cheer.

2024 and 2025: Nurturing Big Dreams and Fuelling Young Minds

Over the past two years, our commitment has continued to grow. Alongside our ongoing support for the annual Kinabuti & Friends Christmas drive, #BNDoGood2025 expanded into literacy and STEM education.

Teaming up with The Neo Child Initiative for Africa (TCNI), we launched a nationwide book drive to build home libraries and foster a love for reading among children across Nigeria. We also brought students from KNOSK Secondary School in Abuja, Filmhouse Cinemas Lagos alongside Slum2School, and Good Shepherd Seminary, Evergreen Schools, and Pine Crest College in Enugu together for special screenings of Makemation. Watching their eyes light up in the dark theatre reminded us why this work matters, giving young people the opportunity to dream big, explore technology, and see possibilities beyond what is immediately around them.

Looking back over twenty years, every smile, every cleared medical bill, every movie ticket, and every shared meal points to the same thing. BN Do Good is not just something we do. It is part of who we are. As BellaNaija steps into its next chapter, our promise remains unchanged: to keep growing, keep sharing, and keep using our platform to serve the community that has grown with us.