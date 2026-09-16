Connect with us

Inspired Scoop

What Does It Mean for BellaNaija to Turn 20?

Inspired Scoop Tech

Meet Dr Mae Jemison, the First Black Woman to Travel Into Space

Inspired Scoop

Super Eagles Star Taiwo Awoniyi Earns Third Degree in Global Football Sport Directorship

Inspired Living Scoop Style

Grace Owoola Is 96! The Eran Iya Oshogbo Star Celebrates With These Beautiful Portraits

Inspired Living Scoop

“My Readers Were the Highlight of My Week”: Isio Wanogho Remembers Her 'Isio Knows Better' Era

Inspired Living Scoop

#BN20: Mrs Kush Remembers When BellaNaija Was Her “Home Through a Computer Screen”

Inspired Scoop Sports

Ugo Ugochukwu Makes History as First American to Win FIA Formula 3 Championship

Inspired Scoop

#BN20: Looking Back at 20 Years of Impact with BN Do Good

Inspired Scoop Style

“With an iPhone and a Corner of My Room”: Wisdom Kaye Receives Virgil Abloh Award at Harlem’s Fashion Row

Inspired Scoop Sports

Taylor Townsend & Kateřina Siniaková Make History With US Open Women’s Doubles Triumph

Inspired

What Does It Mean for BellaNaija to Turn 20?

Founded in 2006 as a blog, BellaNaija marks 20 years of documenting African fashion, entertainment, lifestyle, and culture. Two decades later, the platform reflects on its evolution into a media organisation, community space, and archival record.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Two joyful African women cheering with arms raised amid falling gold confetti, celebrating two decades of BellaNaija.

BellaNaija marks two decades of storytelling, pop culture, and media impact across Africa and the diaspora.

Do you remember when checking BellaNaija was part of your routine? Maybe you had a favourite section, came for the weddings and stayed for the celebrity news, or found yourself sending a BellaNaija link to your friends because you already knew they would understand why it was important. Maybe you discovered the site years ago, when BellaNaija was still a blog and getting online was something you deliberately made time for. Somehow, two decades later, you are still here. That is the slightly unbelievable thing about BellaNaija turning 20. It is not simply that a website has been around for two decades, but that so many of us have grown up alongside it.

When BellaNaija started in 2006, African digital media was still finding its footing. There was no social media algorithm deciding what millions of people should see next, no TikTok sending a Nigerian song around the world overnight, and no streaming platform making it normal for a Nollywood film to reach audiences thousands of miles from Lagos. There was simply the internet, still young enough to feel like a place where you could build something from scratch.

Archive screenshot of the original first blog post by BellaNaija founder Uche Pedro introducing the blog in 2006.

The original blog post published by Uche Pedro in July 2006, which marked the beginning of BellaNaija’s 20-year digital journey.

BellaNaija began as a blog focused on African fashion, entertainment, weddings and lifestyle, and then kept evolving as its readers and the culture around it changed. Over the years, that blog grew into a full-fledged media organisation, expanding its coverage, its platforms and the ways it connects with its community.

Look at what happened while it did. Afrobeats went global, Nollywood expanded its audience, African designers began appearing on some of the world’s biggest red carpets, Nigerian weddings became fashion and cultural reference points, and young creatives built careers that stretched far beyond the borders of the countries where they started. The world became more interested in African culture, but perhaps just as importantly, Africans had more spaces where they could see their own lives, ambitions, celebrations and creativity reflected back at them.

Asake wearing a green knit polo with red floral embroidery, gold oval sunglasses, and gold bracelets in the MCBH music video.

Asake posing in a countryside setting for his Money Can’t Buy Happiness music video off the M$NEY album.

BellaNaija was one of those spaces, and for many readers, it became part of everyday life. There were the big things: celebrity weddings everyone was discussing, red-carpet looks people wanted to recreate, musicians whose careers we followed from one release to the next, and actors whose interviews gave us another reason to love a film before we had even seen it. Then there were the smaller things that probably felt less important at the time: the article you sent to a friend, the wedding you bookmarked, the designer whose name you learnt before their work became widely recognised, or the career feature that made you consider a possibility you had not thought about before.

BellaNaija was also a place where people came to find their voice. Contributors wrote about relationships, money, careers, cooking, family and everyday life, turning the platform into a space where budding writers could share their work, be read and discover that they had something to say.

Those details matter because a community is rarely built by numbers alone. It is built by recognition. You open a page and see a name you know. You read about a place you have been. You recognise the wedding style, the family dynamics, the music, the ambition, or the way someone has described an experience that you thought only you understood. You return because somewhere among all those headlines, there is a little piece of the world you recognise.

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James alongside her husband, Femi Atere, on their wedding day, wearing her custom brand label.

That is what 20 years of BellaNaija represents for its community: a shared record of becoming.

We have watched African culture become more visible and influential around the world, but we have also watched individual people become who they were trying to become. The emerging designer became established, the new musician became a global star, the actor landed bigger roles, the filmmaker found an international audience, and the young entrepreneur built a company. BellaNaija kept documenting those chapters, creating a record of not only where African culture was, but where its people were going.

And turning 20 is also about responsibility.

A full-fledged media organisation with this much history does not simply have an archive. It has a relationship with the people who helped build it. That relationship is part of why BellaNaija’s work has grown beyond publishing to include initiatives such as HerMoneyHerPower and BN Do Good, creating room not only to amplify African creatives and important conversations but also to support people and communities in tangible ways.

Illustration of a smiling woman giving two thumbs up next to a stack of coins and the text Her Money, Her Power.

The “Her Money, Her Power” campaign, highlighting BellaNaija’s expansion into women’s economic empowerment and advocacy initiatives.

The platform that began as a blog now has the reach to contribute to what happens next. That is a very different position from where it began.

Twenty years ago, the internet needed more spaces that treated African fashion, entertainment, weddings and lifestyle as worthy of attention in their own right. Today, African culture is impossible to overlook, but there is still a reason to keep documenting it. Trends disappear, careers evolve, new voices emerge, and the things that feel obvious to us now will not always be obvious to the people who come after us. Someone has to keep the record.

BellaNaija has been doing that for 20 years.

And perhaps this is where the anniversary becomes less about BellaNaija as an organisation and more about BellaNaija as a place. A place that has been there through changing hairstyles, wedding trends, music, technology, careers and ideas about what it means to be African in a global world. A place where one generation could discover itself and another could arrive with completely different expectations.

So, what does it mean for BellaNaija to turn 20?

It means reaching an age where the memories are no longer just recent memories. They are history. It means the things we once came online to see have become part of a larger cultural record, and that a blog created when African digital media was still finding its feet has grown into a media organisation that has spent two decades documenting a culture that has travelled far beyond the screen.

It also means that if you have been here for some of that journey, BellaNaija turning 20 belongs to you too. The readers who clicked, shared, commented, returned, debated and celebrated are part of what made these two decades possible.

Because after twenty years, the most interesting thing about BellaNaija may not be how much it has published. It is how many lives have passed through it.

BN20 image announcing BellaNaija is turning the big 20 in 2026 and celebrating all year long.

BellaNaija marks two decades of digital media and cultural reporting in 2026 with a year-long 20th anniversary celebration.

***
Featured Image generated by AI

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php