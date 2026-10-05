Akin Faminu Inducted Into the BoF 500 Class of 2026 For Putting Nigerian Menswear on the Global Radar

Akin Faminu has another big fashion milestone to celebrate, and this one takes him all the way to Paris. The Nigerian medical doctor, fashion creative, and content creator has been inducted into The Business of Fashion 500 Class of 2026, joining 500 of the figures shaping the global fashion industry.

The recognition comes at an exciting time for Akin Faminu, who recently tied the knot with Kiky Festus and is now adding another major personal and professional milestone to the year. Known for bringing together his medical career and his passion for style, he has built a distinct voice in African menswear while using digital platforms to explore fashion and culture.

The Business of Fashion recognised him for his sartorial perspective, digital influence, and long-standing contribution to contemporary menswear across Nigeria and beyond. In its description of the newly inducted fashion figure, BoF noted that with his sharp tailoring and statement pieces, the dapper doctor put Nigerian menswear on the global radar while forging a second career as a fashion influencer.

And, of course, Akin Faminu had a look ready for the occasion. He stepped onto the red carpet in a custom double-breasted suit by Nigerian fashion house Deji & Kola, choosing a deep plum tone with clean padded shoulders and relaxed wide-leg trousers.

The tailoring was finished with dark velvet lapel overlays and metallic copper and bronze leaf embroidery running down the chest and across the jacket flap pockets. He wore the jacket over an unbuttoned velvet shirt, adding gold-framed tinted sunglasses, a statement ring, and black dress shoes to complete the look.

Reflecting on the recognition, Akin Faminu wrote: