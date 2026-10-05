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Akin Faminu Inducted Into the BoF 500 Class of 2026 For Putting Nigerian Menswear on the Global Radar

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Akin Faminu Inducted Into the BoF 500 Class of 2026 For Putting Nigerian Menswear on the Global Radar

Dr Akin Faminu has been inducted into The Business of Fashion 500 Class of 2026, celebrating his influence on global menswear at the annual BoF 500 Gala in Paris.
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Dr Akin Faminu wearing Mekallia cowrie-shell encrusted vest over billowy white shirt with round sunglasses for The Devil Wears Prada 2 Lagos premiere.

Akin Faminu attends the Lagos premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in custom Mekallia. Photo Credit: Akin Faminu/Instagram 

Akin Faminu has another big fashion milestone to celebrate, and this one takes him all the way to Paris. The Nigerian medical doctor, fashion creative, and content creator has been inducted into The Business of Fashion 500 Class of 2026, joining 500 of the figures shaping the global fashion industry.

The recognition comes at an exciting time for Akin Faminu, who recently tied the knot with Kiky Festus and is now adding another major personal and professional milestone to the year. Known for bringing together his medical career and his passion for style, he has built a distinct voice in African menswear while using digital platforms to explore fashion and culture.

The Business of Fashion recognised him for his sartorial perspective, digital influence, and long-standing contribution to contemporary menswear across Nigeria and beyond. In its description of the newly inducted fashion figure, BoF noted that with his sharp tailoring and statement pieces, the dapper doctor put Nigerian menswear on the global radar while forging a second career as a fashion influencer.

Akin Faminu wearing black Weiz Dhurm Franklyn SS26 structured jacket set with sweeping wind-sculpted brim hat and matching sphere accessory.

Akin Faminu styled in Weiz Dhurm Franklyn SS26 for a Met Gala 2026 inspired fashion editorial exploring the dynamics of wind. Photo Credit: Akin Faminu/Instagram 

And, of course, Akin Faminu had a look ready for the occasion. He stepped onto the red carpet in a custom double-breasted suit by Nigerian fashion house Deji & Kola, choosing a deep plum tone with clean padded shoulders and relaxed wide-leg trousers.

The tailoring was finished with dark velvet lapel overlays and metallic copper and bronze leaf embroidery running down the chest and across the jacket flap pockets. He wore the jacket over an unbuttoned velvet shirt, adding gold-framed tinted sunglasses, a statement ring, and black dress shoes to complete the look.

Reflecting on the recognition, Akin Faminu wrote:

Incredibly honoured to be inducted into The Business of Fashion 500 Class of 2026 as one of the most influential people shaping the Global Fashion Industry. Where do I even begin, I have typed and deleted more times that I can remember, I am grateful to God, to my Family & Friends that have always believed in me, in my journey and in my vision, and to every single one of you, who have supported me in so many different ways, this is a tremendous win for us all.

Dr Akin Faminu wearing custom Deji and Kola deep plum double-breasted suit with copper leaf embroidery at the Business of Fashion BoF 500 Gala in Paris.

Akin Faminu wearing a custom plum double-breasted suit with velvet leaf embroidery by Deji & Kola for the BoF 500 Class of 2026 Gala in Paris. Photo Credit: Akin Faminu/Instagram 

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