Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus Were Elegance Personified in Their White Wedding Looks

What happens when two doctors who also happen to take fashion very seriously get married? You get a wedding where even the walk down the aisle comes with a little something to look at.

Doctor and style enthusiast Akin Faminu married fellow doctor and fashion lover Kiky Festus in a white wedding ceremony in Lagos, and for their vow ceremony looks, the couple clearly had more in mind than simply dressing up for the occasion. Their outfits played with tradition, architecture and a few very intentional details, giving us plenty to look at from the altar to the last button.

For Kiky, the starting point was the church itself.

The bride walked down the aisle in a custom white gown by Veekee James that quite literally brought the architecture of the venue into her bridal look. The corseted gown was covered in heavy glass beadwork and lace panelling, with window motifs and arched patterns running across the skirt to mimic the details of a traditional church building.

Veekee James summed it up perfectly when she revealed the gown, writing: “The one where Kiky Festus went to church wearing Church.”

And she really did.

Stylist Baudovin Ononiba completed the look with a high illusion collar featuring pointed lace cutouts, pearl-studded sheer sleeves and a circular train. Kiky’s hair was pulled into a sleek high bun by hair artist Adefunke, giving her cathedral-length veil, finished with scalloped lace, plenty of room to make its own statement. Makeup artist Ariyike Glams kept things clean and luminous, allowing the gown and veil to remain the focus.

Then there was Akin.

The groom wore a black tailcoat tuxedo tailored by Deji & Kola, styled with The Style Infidel, and his look took its cues from traditional morning-suit dressing. The double-breasted jacket came with peak satin lapels, while the wide-leg trousers gave the otherwise formal look a more distinctive shape.

He paired it with a wing-collar shirt, low-cut white waistcoat and white bow tie, then added a pocket watch chain across the waist and a single red rose on his lapel.

Between Kiky’s architectural bridal gown and Akin’s take on classic tailoring, the couple managed to make their wedding looks feel personal without losing sight of the occasion. And perhaps that is what made both outfits particularly interesting: neither of them simply followed the usual rules of wedding dressing. They took familiar ideas and made them their own.

***

Photo Credit: Akin Faminu/Instagram