Baby Cinco Is Officially on the Way! Ciara & Russell Wilson Are Expecting Baby Number Five

If you’ve been following Ciara and Russell Wilson’s family journey, you might have seen this one coming! After years of Russell dropping hints about adding a “Baby Cinco” to the family, the couple have finally made it official: they’re expecting baby number five!

The Grammy-winning singer shared the sweet news with her fans on Instagram, posting a video and photoshoot set against a sunny lawn with a clothesline carrying a very special family message. Her caption, “One more person to Love”, came with a hand gesture that gave us one more clue about the big news.

And the reveal itself was just as sweet.

In the video, Russell holds the camera in selfie mode, panning across a clothesline where several white shirts hang in a row. Each one carries the name of one of their children in black block lettering: Future, Sienna, Win and Amora.

Then Ciara walks into view, dressed in a white tank top that shows off her baby bump, low-rise denim jeans and her hair set in rollers. She walks over to the clothesline and adjusts a tiny blank white baby onesie hanging beside the four shirts, making it clear that there is one more name still to be added to the family line-up.

Joining Russell in front of the camera, the couple smile and hold up five fingers together, marking the arrival of their fifth child and completing the adorable reveal.

This will be Ciara’s fifth child and her fourth with Russell. The couple, who got married in July 2016, are already parents to 9-year-old Sienna Princess, 6-year-old Win Harrison and 2-year-old Amora Princess. Ciara also shares her eldest son, 12-year-old Future Zahir, with rapper Future.

And Russell has certainly been dropping hints about this addition to the family for a while. Since welcoming Amora in late 2023, the former NFL quarterback has repeatedly teased “Baby Cinco” in the comments of Ciara’s social media posts, keeping fans guessing about whether another little Wilson was on the way.

Now, that long-teased “Baby Cinco” is officially on the way. The couple have yet to reveal the baby’s due date or sex, but one thing is certain: their family of six will soon become a family of seven.

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Photo Credit: Ciara/Instagram