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L.A.X and Ella Are Legally Hitched! See Their Stylish Civil Wedding Looks in Malta

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L.A.X and Ella Are Legally Hitched! See Their Stylish Civil Wedding Looks in Malta

L.A.X and Ella celebrated their civil wedding in Malta, with Ella in a sculptural ivory bridal look styled by Emmanuel Goodnews Icon and L.A.X in a custom all-black velvet suit.
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LAX leaning on a vintage silver Rolls Royce while Ella poses on the hood in her wedding dress in Malta.

LAX and Ella posing beside a vintage wedding car during their wedding celebrations in Naxxar, Malta.

An off-white, floor-length column gown, a sleek all-black look and a destination wedding in Malta made quite the setting as Nigerian singer L.A.X and his love, Ella, celebrated their civil wedding.

The “Caro” and “PEPE” crooner, officially known as Damilola Afolabi, has tied the knot with his longtime love, Emmanella, in Naxxar, Malta. Following their engagement earlier this year and traditional wedding in Nigeria, the couple headed to Malta for their civil ceremony, and, as expected, they brought their own style to the occasion.

Ella’s bridal look was all about structure. Styled by Emmanuel Goodnews Icon, her ivory midi-length wedding dress featured a sweetheart neckline and fitted corseted bodice, with diagonal pleated and ruched fabric running across the torso in a linear, architectural pattern. At the front, a lace-up ribbon closure added another detail to the corset, while the fitted skirt fell just below the ankle for a sleek finish.

Ella looking out a window wearing a custom Mazelle Bridal gown with a lace-up corset and cropped bolero jacket.

Ella in a custom Mazelle Bridal column gown paired with a high-collared bolero jacket and sheer veil.

Then came the jacket, and this is where the look really took shape. The short-sleeved white bolero featured wide, sculptural lapels that folded outward from the bodice, adding volume around the shoulders while leaving the sweetheart neckline visible underneath. It gave the otherwise streamlined dress a more defined silhouette without taking attention away from the gown.

The rest of her styling stayed pared back, letting those details do the work. Her hair was swept into a sleek low bun with a white floral accessory pinned to the side, while a simple cathedral-length veil flowed behind her. White pointed-toe heels with delicate ankle straps completed the look.

Ella wearing a Mazelle Bridal corset gown alongside LAX in a black velvet TJWHO suit in a Malta hall.

LAX in a custom TJWHO velvet suit stands beside Ella wearing a Mazelle Bridal column gown and bolero jacket

But did you see her bouquet?

We like to think it might be the most unconventional and striking accessory in her bridal look. Instead of the usual compact arrangement, Ella carried large white calla lilies in a circular, sculptural formation, with their green stems curving outward as she held the bouquet low at her side. It was an unexpected shape against the clean lines of her dress and made the bouquet feel like part of the styling rather than simply something she carried.

Circular pearl carry-handle bridal bouquet wrapped in calla lily stems for Ella and LAX white wedding in Malta.

Merit Beads crafted a circular pearl carry-handle bouquet wrapped with calla lily stems for Ella’s bridal accessories.

L.A.X, meanwhile, went in the opposite direction with his custom TJWHO suit. He wore a plush all-black velvet jacket with matching wide-leg trousers over a high-neck top, adding a small brooch and black dress shoes to finish the look.

And that black-and-ivory contrast was hard to miss. Ella’s structured bridal look brought the architectural details, while L.A.X’s velvet tailoring gave his outfit a softer texture and more relaxed silhouette. Together, the two looks felt distinct without trying to match too closely.

L.A.X shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Legally hitched to the love of my life, in the most beautiful city. Malta, you have our hearts.”

LAX and Ella holding hands inside a decorated historic room during their white wedding ceremony in Malta.

LAX and Ella holding hands inside their historic wedding venue in Naxxar, Malta.

LAX leaning on a vintage silver Rolls Royce while Ella poses on the hood in her wedding dress in Malta.

LAX and Ella posing beside a vintage wedding car during their wedding celebrations in Naxxar, Malta.

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Photo Credit: Emmanuel Goodnews Icon/Instagram 

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