L.A.X and Ella Are Legally Hitched! See Their Stylish Civil Wedding Looks in Malta

An off-white, floor-length column gown, a sleek all-black look and a destination wedding in Malta made quite the setting as Nigerian singer L.A.X and his love, Ella, celebrated their civil wedding.

The “Caro” and “PEPE” crooner, officially known as Damilola Afolabi, has tied the knot with his longtime love, Emmanella, in Naxxar, Malta. Following their engagement earlier this year and traditional wedding in Nigeria, the couple headed to Malta for their civil ceremony, and, as expected, they brought their own style to the occasion.

Ella’s bridal look was all about structure. Styled by Emmanuel Goodnews Icon, her ivory midi-length wedding dress featured a sweetheart neckline and fitted corseted bodice, with diagonal pleated and ruched fabric running across the torso in a linear, architectural pattern. At the front, a lace-up ribbon closure added another detail to the corset, while the fitted skirt fell just below the ankle for a sleek finish.

Then came the jacket, and this is where the look really took shape. The short-sleeved white bolero featured wide, sculptural lapels that folded outward from the bodice, adding volume around the shoulders while leaving the sweetheart neckline visible underneath. It gave the otherwise streamlined dress a more defined silhouette without taking attention away from the gown.

The rest of her styling stayed pared back, letting those details do the work. Her hair was swept into a sleek low bun with a white floral accessory pinned to the side, while a simple cathedral-length veil flowed behind her. White pointed-toe heels with delicate ankle straps completed the look.

But did you see her bouquet?

We like to think it might be the most unconventional and striking accessory in her bridal look. Instead of the usual compact arrangement, Ella carried large white calla lilies in a circular, sculptural formation, with their green stems curving outward as she held the bouquet low at her side. It was an unexpected shape against the clean lines of her dress and made the bouquet feel like part of the styling rather than simply something she carried.

L.A.X, meanwhile, went in the opposite direction with his custom TJWHO suit. He wore a plush all-black velvet jacket with matching wide-leg trousers over a high-neck top, adding a small brooch and black dress shoes to finish the look.

And that black-and-ivory contrast was hard to miss. Ella’s structured bridal look brought the architectural details, while L.A.X’s velvet tailoring gave his outfit a softer texture and more relaxed silhouette. Together, the two looks felt distinct without trying to match too closely.

L.A.X shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Legally hitched to the love of my life, in the most beautiful city. Malta, you have our hearts.”