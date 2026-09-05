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It’s Time to Get Hooked on the Faminus: See Akin and Kiky’s First Traditional Wedding Look

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It’s Time to Get Hooked on the Faminus: See Akin and Kiky’s First Traditional Wedding Look

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus begin their traditional wedding celebrations in Lagos with custom fashion styled by The Style Infidel. Kiky steps out in a gold corseted gown by Emagine By Bukola, while Akin wears a brown velvet embroidered Agbada by Deji & Kola.
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Akin Faminu in a brown velvet Agbada by Deji and Kola and Kiky Festus in a gold Emagine By Bukola gown at their traditional wedding.

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus at their traditional wedding ceremony, styled by The Style Infidel.

Ladies and gentlemen, it is time! Time to get hooked on the Faminus because Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus are officially in their traditional wedding era, and if this first look is anything to go by, we may need to clear our schedules for everything else coming our way.

We have followed this stylish couple from their civil wedding to this moment, and now the traditional wedding has arrived with culture, colour and plenty of fashion to admire.

Akin and Kiky are celebrating their traditional wedding today, September 5, 2026, as part of their wedding celebrations, under the now-familiar hashtag #HookedOnTheFaminus. Akin, a medical doctor and menswear fashion influencer, and Kiky, a dentist and fashion influencer, have already given us plenty to look forward to, and this first traditional look is another beautiful chapter in their wedding story.

Kiky Festus leaning on Akin Faminu during their traditional wedding ceremony.

Kiky Festus and Akin Faminu showcasing traditional coral beads and custom attire styling by The Style Infidel.

For this first look, the couple lean into rich Nigerian heritage, with warm brown, metallic gold and ruby-red tones setting the mood.

Kiky wears a metallic gold mermaid gown by Emagine By Bukola, with a corseted bodice covered in ruby-red beadwork and linear embroidery. The fitted silhouette gives way to structured ruffles and sculpted draping across the skirt, all finished with fine red trim and a subtle sweep train.

She keeps the accessories rooted in tradition, wearing a red coral bead necklace with a central drop pendant and matching coral beads around her wrists. A coral bead cap sits over her long, loose waves, while a long black horsetail completes the look.

Kiky Festus wearing a metallic gold corseted gown with ruby red beadwork by Emagine By Bukola.

Kiky Festus in a custom metallic gold gown by Emagine By Bukola, styled by The Style Infidel.

Akin takes a rich brown direction in a warm brown velvet outer garment layered over a cream embroidered shirt and tailored trousers. White wave-pattern embroidery runs along the borders and down the front panels of the outerwear, adding detail to the look while keeping its structure clean.

He finishes with layers of white coral beads, a rust-brown velvet cap decorated with white feathers and a sculpted white traditional staff of office. Formal loafers complete his look.

Akin Faminu wearing a brown velvet embroidered Agbada by Deji and Kola with coral beads and staff.

Akin Faminu in a custom brown velvet Agbada by Deji & Kola, styled by The Style Infidel.

The couple’s first-look styling comes courtesy of The Style Infidel, with Kiky’s gown made by Emagine By Bukola and Akin’s traditional outfit created by Deji & Kola.

Their fashion story has already taken us through their April civil wedding in Lagos. Now, they are bringing custom traditional fashion to the forefront, setting a high standard for the rest of the day’s celebrations.

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus smiling in traditional attire styled by The Style Infidel.

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus in custom traditional outfits styled by The Style Infidel.

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Photo Credit: Akin Faminu/Instagram 

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