See How Dillish Mathews Celebrated 36 in a Sheer Black Gown With a Structured Corset

We have a confession: we might have spent a little too much time staring at these photos of Dillish Mathews, and you wouldn’t blame us. You’d probably do the same too. In fact, we bet that by the time you’re done reading this, you’ll be looking at the photos again, because there’s a lot to notice about the way she wore a sheer black gown for her 36th birthday.

The Namibian reality TV star, entrepreneur and Big Brother Africa Season 8 winner celebrated her birthday on 16 September in a floor-length sheer black gown with a structured corset, long sleeves, a mock neck and a dramatic tulle train.

She kept the beauty look simple enough to let the gown remain the focus, wearing her hair in a high ponytail with loose waves falling past her shoulders. Warm bronze eyeshadow and a defined nude lip completed the look.

If you’ve been wondering how to wear a sheer black gown without feeling too exposed, Dillish’s birthday look offers one straightforward answer: start with a structured base and let the sheer fabric do the rest.

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Photo Credit: Dillish Matthews/Instagram