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See How Dillish Mathews Celebrated 36 in a Sheer Black Gown With a Structured Corset

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See How Dillish Mathews Celebrated 36 in a Sheer Black Gown With a Structured Corset

Big Brother Africa Season 8 winner Dillish Mathews celebrated her 36th birthday in a sheer black gown featuring a structured corset bodice, mock neck, long sleeves, and a tulle train.
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Dillish Mathews wearing a sheer long-sleeve mesh dress with a black boned corset bodice

Dillish Mathews highlights the structured boned corset bodice of her 36th birthday gown.

We have a confession: we might have spent a little too much time staring at these photos of Dillish Mathews, and you wouldn’t blame us. You’d probably do the same too. In fact, we bet that by the time you’re done reading this, you’ll be looking at the photos again, because there’s a lot to notice about the way she wore a sheer black gown for her 36th birthday.

The Namibian reality TV star, entrepreneur and Big Brother Africa Season 8 winner celebrated her birthday on 16 September in a floor-length sheer black gown with a structured corset, long sleeves, a mock neck and a dramatic tulle train.

Dillish Mathews wearing a sheer black dress, bronze glam makeup, and pastel pink almond nails

Dillish Mathews pairs her sheer black outfit with pastel pink almond nails and bronze glam.

Sheer dresses can be tricky to style when you want to show some skin without feeling overly exposed. Dillish’s gown solves that with a smart balance of structure and transparency. The boned corset covers the bodice to define the waist, while the floor-length mesh overlay keeps the sleeves and flared skirt sheer. Paired with a mock neck, long sleeves, and a dramatic tulle train, the look creates a striking contrast that feels complete.

She kept the beauty look simple enough to let the gown remain the focus, wearing her hair in a high ponytail with loose waves falling past her shoulders. Warm bronze eyeshadow and a defined nude lip completed the look.

Dillish Mathews in a sheer black mesh dress over a boned corset bodysuit

Dillish Mathews poses in a sheer black gown with built-in corset structuring.

If you’ve been wondering how to wear a sheer black gown without feeling too exposed, Dillish’s birthday look offers one straightforward answer: start with a structured base and let the sheer fabric do the rest.

Dillish Mathews wearing a sheer black mock-neck gown with a boned corset and tulle train

Dillish Mathews celebrates turning 36 in a custom sheer black gown with a boned corset bodice.

Dillish Mathews styled in warm bronze eyeshadow, winged liner, glossy nude lips, and a high ponytail for her 36th birthday

Dillish Mathews highlights her bronze glam and half-up wave hairstyle for her 36th birthday shoot.

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Photo Credit: Dillish Matthews/Instagram

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