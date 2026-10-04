From Mr Eazi & Moliy’s Summer Vibes to Niniola’s New Era: 5 Music Videos to Watch

Need something new for your playlist? Nigerian artists have been keeping things interesting this week, with new music videos ranging from carnival-sized visuals and warm summer grooves to slower, more thoughtful stories.

Blaqbonez and Asake bring the party, BNXN keeps things smooth, Niniola introduces a new visual chapter, while Mr Eazi, MOLIY and Mr P take us into very different moods. Whether you are looking for something fun to watch, a new song to add to your rotation or simply catching up on Nigerian music releases you may have missed, there is plenty to explore here.

Here are five new Nigerian music videos released this week that are worth adding to your watch list:

Mr Eazi featuring MOLIY – “Comfort”

Mr Eazi and MOLIY bring a little summer to the screen with “Comfort”, a laid-back collaboration that feels made for warm afternoons and easy listening. The song moves between Afrobeats, dancehall, hip-hop and R&B, with producer Ragee giving it a playful bass-led groove.

The music video stays close to that relaxed mood, placing the two artists in a colourful, carefree visual world that gives the song room to breathe. MOLIY’s sweet delivery sits comfortably alongside Mr Eazi’s familiar laid-back style, making their chemistry one of the things to watch for. If you have been looking for a new Nigerian music video with an easy summer feel, “Comfort” fits the brief.

BNXN – “If You Like”

BNXN takes a more understated approach with the music video for “If You Like”. While some of this week’s Nigerian music videos are built around big sets and even bigger movement, this one gives the song plenty of breathing room.

The visuals complement BNXN’s smooth delivery and the song’s unhurried pace, allowing the story to develop without rushing through each scene. It is a fitting approach for a track that leans heavily on melody, giving listeners another way to settle into the song rather than overwhelming it with too much happening on screen.

Blaqbonez featuring Asake – “Ikebe 3000”

Things get considerably louder with Blaqbonez and Asake’s “Ikebe 3000”. The new music video drops the two artists into a carnival-inspired setting filled with dancers, bold costumes and plenty of movement, giving the track a visual world that matches its playful personality.

Blaqbonez is right at home in the middle of the chaos, while Asake joins him for a series of energetic scenes that show off the chemistry between the two artists. Their interaction gives the video some of its most enjoyable moments, especially as they trade energy and move along with the dancers. It is colourful, busy and unapologetically fun.

Niniola – “TIKA”

Niniola is opening a new chapter with “TIKA”, and the accompanying music video gives us an early look at the visual direction of this new era. The song brings back the high-tempo Afropop sound that has been part of Niniola’s musical identity, while the video takes a more conceptual approach.

The visual is filled with striking setups and imagery that leave room for interpretation, with Niniola moving through each scene as the clear centre of attention. There is still plenty of the energetic performer Nigerian music fans know, but “TIKA” also hints at a more experimental side of her artistry.

Mr. P – “Chukwu Mme”

Mr. P takes a celebratory route with “Chukwu Mme”, a song and music video centred on faith, gratitude and giving thanks. The visuals move between polished studio scenes, traditional Igbo-inspired styling, church settings and lively social gatherings, creating a picture of celebration that feels personal as well as communal.

Mr. P changes up his looks throughout the video, moving from a cream double-breasted suit and fedora to traditional attire, while dancers and a choir add movement to the different scenes. It gives “Chukwu Mme” a strong cultural identity while keeping the focus on the joy and gratitude at the heart of the song.

From a carnival-filled collaboration to a new chapter for Niniola, this week’s Nigerian music videos have covered plenty of ground. And if you were looking for a few new songs to add to your playlist, these five are a good place to start.