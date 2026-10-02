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Fireboy DML Sets October 16 Release Date for Fifth Album “ZUKO!”

Fireboy DML has announced his fifth studio album, “ZUKO!”, arriving October 16, 2026, following his 2024 project “Adedamola”.
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Fireboy DML confirms release date for his fifth album ZUKO coming October 16

Fireboy DML sets his fifth album “ZUKO!” for release on Friday, 16 October 2026. Photo Credit: Fireboy DML/Instagram

Craving some cool music from Fireboy DML? Don’t worry, something huge is coming from the Afrobeats superstar. The YBNL Nation singer has officially confirmed that his fifth studio album, “Zuko!”, will arrive on Friday, 16 October 2026.

The announcement arrived alongside a cinematic teaser featuring Fireboy DML in a tailored red suit and head bandages, hinting at a bold narrative direction for this next phase of his career. “Zuko!” comes as the follow-up to his 2024 project “Adedamola“, extending a catalogue that includes his 2019 debut “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps“, “Apollo” (2020), and “Playboy” (2022).

Fireboy DML announcing his fifth studio album ZUKO releasing October 16 2026

Fireboy DML has announced October 16 as the official release date for his fifth studio album, “ZUKO!”. Photo Credit: Fireboy DML/Instagram

To set the stage for the upcoming project, the singer has built anticipation with a series of singles and international collaborations. His recent release “Imali“, featuring Jazzwrld and Thukuthela, saw him venture into South African 3-step Afro House rhythms, following previous tracks like “Dopamine” and “Story“.

Released through YBNL Nation and EMPIRE, the 13-track album captures Fireboy DML’s continued artistic evolution as he brings his distinct vocal delivery and songwriting style to a global audience.

 

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