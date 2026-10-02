Fireboy DML Sets October 16 Release Date for Fifth Album “ZUKO!”

Craving some cool music from Fireboy DML? Don’t worry, something huge is coming from the Afrobeats superstar. The YBNL Nation singer has officially confirmed that his fifth studio album, “Zuko!”, will arrive on Friday, 16 October 2026.

The announcement arrived alongside a cinematic teaser featuring Fireboy DML in a tailored red suit and head bandages, hinting at a bold narrative direction for this next phase of his career. “Zuko!” comes as the follow-up to his 2024 project “Adedamola“, extending a catalogue that includes his 2019 debut “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps“, “Apollo” (2020), and “Playboy” (2022).

To set the stage for the upcoming project, the singer has built anticipation with a series of singles and international collaborations. His recent release “Imali“, featuring Jazzwrld and Thukuthela, saw him venture into South African 3-step Afro House rhythms, following previous tracks like “Dopamine” and “Story“.

Released through YBNL Nation and EMPIRE, the 13-track album captures Fireboy DML’s continued artistic evolution as he brings his distinct vocal delivery and songwriting style to a global audience.