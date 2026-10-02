Asake Has Been ‘Booked and Busy’ in 2026

2026 was a great year for Nigerian music, but it is an even greater year for Asake. Beyond releasing his latest album, M$NEY, he has been on a run of features with other artists. One would think his collaborations with other artists would tank his personal project, but nah! His latest album currently has over 400 million streams on Spotify.

It has been a great year for Asake, and he could be considered the “hot cake” artist of the year, whom every artist wants to put on their song. Let’s look at how busy the year has been for Asake so far.

Features with Blaqbonez

The biggest gainer of Asake’s hotness this year is Blaqbonez. He featured twice on different songs, with the first feature, Chanel, arguably the biggest song of the year. It instantly became an anthem across the country, and it came at a pivotal time for Blaqbonez, who was in a feud with another artist. The first was so good, they had to rerun it. Off his forthcoming album, Blaqbonez teamed up with Asake on Ikebe 3000.

Eja Meja with BNXN

When BNXN announced the feature with Asake, it seemed unexpected. Everyone knows BNXN’s pen game in the music industry is different, but to have him and Asake on a single is like rum and soda, each bringing different excitement. And Eja Meja delivered. Or, to put it better, they delivered on Eja Meja.

That Girl with Darkoo

Asake continued the features run and teamed up with Darkoo on That Girl.

EP with Wizkid

This should come first, but after Wizkid and Asake had featured each other on their previous albums, Morayo and Lungu Boy, respectively, no one thought they would stretch the empire by releasing a joint project; a successful joint project. Despite promising the EP would be released in 2025, they never explained why it was delayed and released in 2026. Nevertheless, the EP delivered what it was meant to deliver: that Asake and Wizkid will always deliver when they are together on a song.

Album–M$NEY

Asake’s fourth album M$NEY marked the beginning of a new era for him. His three previous albums were released under YBNL, his former record label. As he has now founded his label, Giran Republic, the best way to mark its launch is with an album. M$NEY has put Asake on a different pedestal, and he has achieved so much with the album. From touring the album across North America and the world, the global reception of the album can be felt in the performances.

M$NEY Spotify Performance and Album

In July, Asake released the concert film and accompanying live audio album, M$NEY Live in London (Spotify Live), exclusively on Spotify. This made him the first artist in the world to launch a full live concert film on the platform. The live performance provided a fresh sound for the already fast-selling album, making it distinct for his fans. He also included a few unreleased songs, adding to the excitement of the live album.