On Our Radar: “A Successful Career is When I Can Shut Down The 02 Arena With Ease” – Abefe

As part of BellaNaija’s effort to build on the two-decade legacy of supporting and spotlighting creatives, BellaNaija Features launched the “BN On Our Radar” series to spotlight a few emerging Nigerian artists who are believed to be the future of Nigerian music. More than introducing and spotlighting future or rising stars, On Our Radar is about documenting a generation of artists creating the future of Nigerian music.

Today, we are spotlighting Abefe. Abefe is one of the emerging artists from Nigeria who has gained popularity through social media in 2026. Although he has always had a talent for singing, his TikTok covers have propelled him to viral fame. So far, Abefe has amassed millions of streams across various platforms due to his relatable storytelling and vulnerable lyricism. He has also received recognition from major Nigerian stars like BNXN and Joeboy. His debut project, Abefe (Begged to Be Loved), is an EP. In this brief feature, Abefe shares his ultimate dream in music.

Hey Abefe, what’s good?

I feel good; I feel great. New music out, so I feel good.

Let’s start here. You’ve only just started your music career, and you have amassed a lot of numbers on streaming platforms. What was the first song you ever recorded?

You see, music has always been something I’ve loved since my early life; it is something I have always taken seriously. But the first song I recorded professionally is Romeo and Juliet.

You’ve only just started, but what moments, since you’ve gone viral, have felt like real milestones?

I think I’d say every little experience from when I was little that has built me and made me Abefe. I think I’m in a great place for an artist that’s just coming up. I’ve had amazing moments like when Yori Yori went number 3. When my cover went viral on TikTok. These are real milestones, and they continue to inspire me.

When people discover your music years from now, what do you hope they’ll find in it, and what would a truly successful career look like for you?

My sound has definitely evolved along the way; I can do more, and I’ll still get better. But I hope that years from now, when people discover or listen to my music, they don’t just hear songs—they feel like they got to know me. Because my songs tell stories about different sides of me, especially the side they don’t get to see that much, so I want them to get that feeling that they know Abefe’s take and reasoning on life in general.

A truly successful career is when I can shut down the 02 Arena with ease.